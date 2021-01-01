Motorola Moto G Power (2021) Display 61 Performance 38 Battery 86 Camera 60 NanoReview score 61 Category Mid-range Announced January 2021 Release date January 2021 Launch price ~ 231 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola Moto G Power (2021)

61 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.6 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 266 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.8%

51 Design and build Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 9.5 mm (0.37 inches) Weight 206.5 gramm (7.28 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Silver, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 83.8%

38 Performance All specs and test Motorola Moto G Power (2021) in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 11 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 GPU clock 950 MHz FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 320 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1379 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 188370 AnTuTu 8 Ranking - 274th place

52 Software Operating system Android 10

86 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 15 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, TurboPower

60 Camera Specs and camera test of the Moto G Power (2021) Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Lenses 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.0 Pixel size 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

75 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 13 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700 4G network LTE 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 17, 25, 26, 29, 30, 38, 41, 66, 71 5G support No

55 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced January 2021 Release date January 2021 Launch price ~ 231 USD Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Moto G Power (2021) may differ by country or region