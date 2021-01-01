Home > Motorola Smartphones > Motorola Moto G Power (2021): specifications and benchmarks

Motorola Moto G Power (2021)

Motorola Moto G Power (2021)
Display
61
Performance
38
Battery
86
Camera
60
NanoReview score
61
Category Mid-range
Announced January 2021
Release date January 2021
Launch price ~ 231 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola Moto G Power (2021)
61

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 266 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.8%
51

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 206.5 gramm (7.28 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Silver, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
83.8%
38

Performance

All specs and test Motorola Moto G Power (2021) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610
GPU clock 950 MHz
FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
320
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1379
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
188370
AnTuTu 8 Ranking - 274th place
52

Software

Operating system Android 10
86

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, TurboPower
60

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Moto G Power (2021)
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
75

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 13
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700
4G network LTE 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 17, 25, 26, 29, 30, 38, 41, 66, 71
5G support No
55

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced January 2021
Release date January 2021
Launch price ~ 231 USD
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Moto G Power (2021) may differ by country or region

