Motorola Moto G Power (2022)

Motorola Moto G Power (2022)
Display
65
Performance
32
Battery
70
Camera
59
NanoReview score
58
Category Mid-range
Announced November 2021
Release date February 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola Moto G Power (2022)
65

Display

Type TFT LCD
Size 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 270 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.8%
Max. Brightness
448 nits
62

Design and build

Height 167.24 mm (6.58 inches)
Width 76.54 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 9.36 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 203 gramm (7.16 oz)
Waterproof IP52
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
83.8%
32

Performance

All specs and test Motorola Moto G Power (2022) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G37
Max. clock 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 650 MHz
Memory
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
180
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1017
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
61

Software

Operating system Android 11
70

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:20 hr
59

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Moto G Power (2022)
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.65 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
73

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 12
5G support No
55

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced November 2021
Release date February 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Moto G Power (2022) may differ by country or region

