Motorola Moto G Power (2022) Display 65 Performance 32 Battery 70 Camera 59 NanoReview score 58 Category Mid-range Announced November 2021 Release date February 2022

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola Moto G Power (2022)

65 Display Type TFT LCD Size 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 270 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.8% Max. Brightness 448 nits

62 Design and build Height 167.24 mm (6.58 inches) Width 76.54 mm (3.01 inches) Thickness 9.36 mm (0.37 inches) Weight 203 gramm (7.16 oz) Waterproof IP52 Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 83.8%

32 Performance All specs and test Motorola Moto G Power (2022) in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G37 Max. clock 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 650 MHz Memory RAM size 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 180 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1017

61 Software Operating system Android 11

70 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:20 hr

59 Camera Specs and camera test of the Moto G Power (2022) Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.65 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.0 Pixel size 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

73 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 12 5G support No

55 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced November 2021 Release date February 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Moto G Power (2022) may differ by country or region