Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022)

Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022)
Display
76
Performance
35
Battery
70
Camera
63
NanoReview score
62
Category Mid-range
Announced February 2022
Release date February 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022)
76

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 396 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6%
61

Design and build

Height 170.21 mm (6.7 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 9.45 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 216 gramm (7.62 oz)
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84.6%
35

Performance

All specs and test Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G88
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MC2
GPU clock 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~62 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
367
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1252
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
231954
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
61

Software

Operating system Android 11
70

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
63

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Moto G Stylus (2022)
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens 118°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
73

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 12
4G network LTE 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/14/17/25/26/29/30/38/41/66/71 3G: 1/2/4/5/8
5G support No
55

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced February 2022
Release date February 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Moto G Stylus (2022) may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.7 of 5 points (3 votes)

