Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022)
Display
76
Performance
35
Battery
70
Camera
63
NanoReview score
62
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2022
|Release date
|February 2022
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022)
76
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.8 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|396 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.6%
61
Design and build
|Height
|170.21 mm (6.7 inches)
|Width
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|9.45 mm (0.37 inches)
|Weight
|216 gramm (7.62 oz)
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Blue, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84.6%
35
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G88
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MC2
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~62 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
367
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1252
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
231954
61
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
70
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|No
63
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
73
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|4G network
|LTE 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/14/17/25/26/29/30/38/41/66/71 3G: 1/2/4/5/8
|5G support
|No
55
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Moto G Stylus (2022) may differ by country or region