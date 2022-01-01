Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022) Display 76 Performance 35 Battery 70 Camera 63 NanoReview score 62 Category Mid-range Announced February 2022 Release date February 2022

76 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 396 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.6%

61 Design and build Height 170.21 mm (6.7 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 9.45 mm (0.37 inches) Weight 216 gramm (7.62 oz) Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Blue, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 84.6%

35 Performance All specs and test Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022) in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 GPU clock 1000 MHz FLOPS ~62 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 367 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1252 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 231954

61 Software Operating system Android 11

70 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No

63 Camera Specs and camera test of the Moto G Stylus (2022) Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Angle of widest lens 118° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.2 Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

73 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 12 4G network LTE 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/14/17/25/26/29/30/38/41/66/71 3G: 1/2/4/5/8 5G support No

55 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced February 2022 Release date February 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Moto G Stylus (2022) may differ by country or region