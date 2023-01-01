Motorola Moto G Stylus (2023) Screen: 6.5" IPS LCD - 720 x 1600

Review Display 56 Camera 48 Performance 27 Gaming 45 * Battery 71 * Connectivity 62 NanoReview Score 53 * Scores marked with a red asterisk ( * ) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola Moto G Stylus (2023)

56 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 270 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Max rated brightness 450 nits HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.5%

50 Design and build Height 162.89 mm (6.41 inches) Width 74.08 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 9.19 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) Waterproof Yes Rear material Metal Frame material Plastic Colors Blue, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 84.5%

27 Performance All specs and test Motorola Moto G Stylus (2023) in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 Max clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock 1000 MHz FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 350 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1342 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 237720 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64 GB Memory card MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB

61 Software Operating system Android 13 ROM My UX

71 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 15 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (25% in 30 min) Full charging time 2:00 hr

48 Camera Specs and camera test of the Moto G Stylus (2023) Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Aperture f/2.0 Pixel size 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

62 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 1 Type of SIM card Nano eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 12 2G network GSM band 2/3/5/8 3G network WCDMA band 1/2/4/5/8 4G network LTE band 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/14/17/25/26/29/30/38/41/66/71 5G support No

85 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No

Other Category Mid-range Announced May 2023 Release date May 2023 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Moto G Stylus (2023) may differ by country or region