Motorola Moto G Stylus (2023)
- Screen: 6.5" IPS LCD - 720 x 1600
- SoC: MediaTek Helio G85
- Camera: 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
- Battery: 5000 mAh
- OS: Android 13
- Weight: 195 grams (6.88 oz)
Review
Display
56
Camera
48
Performance
27
Gaming
45*
Battery
71*
Connectivity
62
NanoReview Score
53*
56
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Max rated brightness
|450 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.5%
50
Design and build
|Height
|162.89 mm (6.41 inches)
|Width
|74.08 mm (2.92 inches)
|Thickness
|9.19 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|195 g (6.88 oz)
|Waterproof
|Yes
|Rear material
|Metal
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Blue, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84.5%
27
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G85
|Max clock
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~59 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
350
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1342
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
237720
Memory
|RAM size
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
61
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|ROM
|My UX
71
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (25% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
48
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
62
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|2G network
|GSM band 2/3/5/8
|3G network
|WCDMA band 1/2/4/5/8
|4G network
|LTE band 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/14/17/25/26/29/30/38/41/66/71
|5G support
|No
85
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2023
|Release date
|May 2023
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Moto G Stylus (2023) may differ by country or region