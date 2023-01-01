Home > Motorola Smartphones > Motorola Moto G Stylus (2023): specifications and benchmarks

Motorola Moto G Stylus (2023)

  • Screen: 6.5" IPS LCD - 720 x 1600
  • SoC: MediaTek Helio G85
  • Camera: 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 195 grams (6.88 oz)

Review

Display
56
Camera
48
Performance
27
Gaming
45*
Battery
71*
Connectivity
62
NanoReview Score
53*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola Moto G Stylus (2023)
56

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 270 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No
Max rated brightness 450 nits
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5%
50

Design and build

Height 162.89 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 74.08 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 9.19 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 195 g (6.88 oz)
Waterproof Yes
Rear material Metal
Frame material Plastic
Colors Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84.5%
27

Performance

All specs and test Motorola Moto G Stylus (2023) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85
Max clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
350
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1342
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
237720
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB
61

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM My UX
71

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (25% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr
48

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Moto G Stylus (2023)
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Aperture f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
62

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 1
Type of SIM card Nano
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 12
2G network GSM band 2/3/5/8
3G network WCDMA band 1/2/4/5/8
4G network LTE band 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/14/17/25/26/29/30/38/41/66/71
5G support No
85

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced May 2023
Release date May 2023
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Moto G Stylus (2023) may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (1 votes)

