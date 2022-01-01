Home > Motorola Smartphones > Motorola Moto G22: specifications and benchmarks

Motorola Moto G22

Motorola Moto G22
Display
62
Performance
28
Battery
78
Camera
57
NanoReview score
57
Category Mid-range
Announced March 2022
Release date March 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola Moto G22
62

Display

Type TFT LCD
Size 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 268 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.2%
46

Design and build

Height 163.95 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 74.94 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 8.49 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof Yes
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84.2%
28

Performance

All specs and test Motorola Moto G22 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G37
Max. clock 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 650 MHz
Memory
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
241
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1069
61

Software

Operating system Android 12
78

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes
57

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Moto G22
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Angle of widest lens 118°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5312 x 2988
Aperture f/2.5
Focal length 1 mm
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
72

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 7
2G network GSM 2/3/5/8
3G network WCDMA 1/2/5/8
4G network LTE 1/3/5/7/8/20/38/40/41
5G support No
55

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Moto G22 may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (1 votes)

Competitors

