Motorola Moto G22
Category Mid-range
Announced March 2022
Release date March 2022

62 Display Type TFT LCD Size 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 268 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.2%

46 Design and build Height 163.95 mm (6.45 inches) Width 74.94 mm (2.95 inches) Thickness 8.49 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) Waterproof Yes Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 84.2%

28 Performance All specs and test Motorola Moto G22 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G37 Max. clock 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 650 MHz Memory RAM size 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 241 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1069

61 Software Operating system Android 12

78 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 15 W Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes

57 Camera Specs and camera test of the Moto G22 Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Angle of widest lens 118° Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 5312 x 2988 Aperture f/2.5 Focal length 1 mm Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

72 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 7 2G network GSM 2/3/5/8 3G network WCDMA 1/2/5/8 4G network LTE 1/3/5/7/8/20/38/40/41 5G support No

55 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced March 2022 Release date March 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Moto G22 may differ by country or region

User ratings 4 of 5 points ( 1 votes)