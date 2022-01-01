Motorola Moto G22
Display
62
Performance
28
Battery
78
Camera
57
NanoReview score
57
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2022
|Release date
|March 2022
62
Display
|Type
|TFT LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|268 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.2%
46
Design and build
|Height
|163.95 mm (6.45 inches)
|Width
|74.94 mm (2.95 inches)
|Thickness
|8.49 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|185 gramm (6.53 oz)
|Waterproof
|Yes
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84.2%
28
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G37
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|RAM size
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
241
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1069
61
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
78
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
57
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|Lenses
|4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5312 x 2988
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|1 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
72
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|2G network
|GSM 2/3/5/8
|3G network
|WCDMA 1/2/5/8
|4G network
|LTE 1/3/5/7/8/20/38/40/41
|5G support
|No
55
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2022
|Release date
|March 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Moto G22 may differ by country or region