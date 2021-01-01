Motorola Moto G30 Display 66 Performance 41 Battery 85 Camera 66 NanoReview score 64 Category Mid-range Announced February 2021 Release date February 2021 Launch price ~ 165 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola Moto G30

66 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 269 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.1% Max. Brightness 462 nits

51 Design and build Height 165.2 mm (6.5 inches) Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 83.1%

41 Performance All specs and test Motorola Moto G30 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 11 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 GPU clock 600 MHz FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 305 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1260 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 169144

61 Software Operating system Android 11

85 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 20 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (32% in 30 min) Full charging time 2:28 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 16:05 hr Watching videos (Player) 16:09 hr Talk (3G) 46:29 hr

66 Camera Specs and camera test of the Moto G30 Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Angle of widest lens 118° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0"

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4520 x 3060 Aperture f/2.2 Pixel size 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

75 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 13 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700 4G network LTE 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 38, 40, 41 5G support No

55 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced February 2021 Release date February 2021 Launch price ~ 165 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Moto G30 may differ by country or region