Home > Motorola Smartphones > Motorola Moto G30: specifications and benchmarks

Motorola Moto G30

Motorola Moto G30
Display
66
Performance
41
Battery
85
Camera
66
NanoReview score
64
Category Mid-range
Announced February 2021
Release date February 2021
Launch price ~ 165 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola Moto G30
66

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 269 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.1%
Max. Brightness
462 nits
51

Design and build

Height 165.2 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
83.1%
41

Performance

All specs and test Motorola Moto G30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610
GPU clock 600 MHz
FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
305
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1260
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
169144
61

Software

Operating system Android 11
85

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 20 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (32% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:28 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
16:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:09 hr
Talk (3G)
46:29 hr
66

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Moto G30
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens 118°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4520 x 3060
Aperture f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
75

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 13
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700
4G network LTE 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 38, 40, 41
5G support No
55

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced February 2021
Release date February 2021
Launch price ~ 165 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Moto G30 may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (1 votes)

Competitors

1. Motorola Moto G30 and Google Pixel 4a
2. Motorola Moto G30 and Motorola Moto G 5G
3. Motorola Moto G30 and Motorola Moto G9 Power
4. Motorola Moto G30 and Nokia 5.4
5. Motorola Moto G30 and Motorola Moto G Power (2021)
6. Motorola Moto G30 and Motorola Moto G9 Plus

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish