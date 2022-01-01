Home > Motorola Smartphones > Motorola Moto G31: specifications and benchmarks

Motorola Moto G31

Motorola Moto G31
Display
77
Performance
33
Battery
78
Camera
61
NanoReview score
62
Category Mid-range
Announced November 2021
Release date December 2021

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola Moto G31
77

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
698 nits
51

Design and build

Height 161.89 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.55 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz)
Waterproof Yes
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
82.7%
33

Performance

All specs and test Motorola Moto G31 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
349
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1207
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
195314
CPU 59845
GPU 39344
Memory 35715
UX 60917
Total score 195314
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
61

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM Stock Android
78

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 20 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (46% in 60 min)
Full charging time 2:33 hr
61

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Moto G31
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Angle of widest lens 118°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
72

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 7
5G support No
71

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced November 2021
Release date December 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Moto G31 may differ by country or region

