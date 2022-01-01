Motorola Moto G31 Display 77 Performance 33 Battery 78 Camera 61 NanoReview score 62 Category Mid-range Announced November 2021 Release date December 2021

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola Moto G31

77 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 411 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness 698 nits

51 Design and build Height 161.89 mm (6.37 inches) Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.55 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) Waterproof Yes Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 82.7%

33 Performance All specs and test Motorola Moto G31 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock 1000 MHz FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 349 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1207 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 195314 CPU 59845 GPU 39344 Memory 35715 UX 60917 Total score 195314 Sources: 3DMark [3]

61 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM Stock Android

78 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 20 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (46% in 60 min) Full charging time 2:33 hr

61 Camera Specs and camera test of the Moto G31 Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Angle of widest lens 118° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Aperture f/2.2 Pixel size 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

72 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 7 5G support No

71 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Mid-range Announced November 2021 Release date December 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Moto G31 may differ by country or region