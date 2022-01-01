Motorola Moto G31
Display
77
Performance
33
Battery
78
Camera
61
NanoReview score
62
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|November 2021
|Release date
|December 2021
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola Moto G31
77
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|411 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.7%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
698 nits
51
Design and build
|Height
|161.89 mm (6.37 inches)
|Width
|73.87 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|8.55 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|181 gramm (6.38 oz)
|Waterproof
|Yes
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
82.7%
33
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G85
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~54 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
349
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1207
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
195314
|CPU
|59845
|GPU
|39344
|Memory
|35715
|UX
|60917
|Total score
|195314
61
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|ROM
|Stock Android
78
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (46% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|2:33 hr
61
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
72
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|7
|5G support
|No
71
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|November 2021
|Release date
|December 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Moto G31 may differ by country or region