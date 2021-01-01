Motorola Moto G50 Display 63 Performance 49 Battery 89 Camera 56 NanoReview score 64 Category Mid-range Announced March 2021 Release date April 2021 Launch price ~ 238 USD

63 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 269 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.2% Display tests RGB color space 93.2% PWM 2336000 Hz Response time 44 ms Contrast 1889:1 Max. Brightness 358 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

63 Design and build Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) Width 74.9 mm (2.95 inches) Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) Waterproof IP53 Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Gray, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 83.2%

49 Performance All specs and test Motorola Moto G50 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold Lithography process 8 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 GPU clock 825 MHz Memory RAM size 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 504 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1626 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 240452 AnTuTu Android Ranking List - 292nd place

61 Software Operating system Android 11 OS size 12 GB

89 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 15 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (23% in 30 min) Full charging time 2:35 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 19:26 hr Watching videos (Player) 18:38 hr Talk (3G) 43:21 hr Smartphones With the Best Battery Life - 12th place

56 Camera Specs and camera test of the Moto G50 Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 3 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Aperture f/2.2 Pixel size 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

75 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 12 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700 4G network 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 32, 38, 40, 41, 42, 43, 66 5G support Yes

61 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 79.2 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced March 2021 Release date April 2021 Launch price ~ 238 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Moto G50 may differ by country or region