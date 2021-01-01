Home > Motorola Smartphones > Motorola Moto G50: specifications and benchmarks

Motorola Moto G50

Motorola Moto G50
Display
63
Performance
49
Battery
89
Camera
56
NanoReview score
64
Category Mid-range
Announced March 2021
Release date April 2021
Launch price ~ 238 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola Moto G50
63

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 269 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.2%
Display tests
RGB color space 93.2%
PWM 2336000 Hz
Response time 44 ms
Contrast 1889:1
Max. Brightness
358 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
63

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
Width 74.9 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof IP53
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Gray, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
83.2%
49

Performance

All specs and test Motorola Moto G50 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
Lithography process 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619
GPU clock 825 MHz
Memory
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
504
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1626
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
240452
61

Software

Operating system Android 11
OS size 12 GB
89

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (23% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
19:26 hr
Watching videos (Player)
18:38 hr
Talk (3G)
43:21 hr
56

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Moto G50
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS
75

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 12
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700
4G network 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 32, 38, 40, 41, 42, 43, 66
5G support Yes
61

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
79.2 dB

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Moto G50 may differ by country or region

User ratings

4.5 of 5 points (2 votes)

Write a comment

