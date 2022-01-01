Home > Motorola Smartphones > Motorola Moto G52: specifications and benchmarks

Display
83
Performance
40
Battery
84
Camera
62
NanoReview score
67
Category Mid-range
Announced April 2022
Release date May 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola Moto G52
83

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 402 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
67

Design and build

Height 160.98 mm (6.34 inches)
Width 74.46 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 7.99 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof IP52
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
86.9%
40

Performance

All specs and test Motorola Moto G52 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Max. clock 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610
GPU clock 1100 MHz
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
377
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1518
61

Software

Operating system Android 12
84

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 30 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:18 hr
62

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Moto G52
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Angle of widest lens 118°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
77

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
5G support No
85

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced April 2022
Release date May 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Moto G52 may differ by country or region

