Home > Motorola Smartphones > Motorola Moto G54 5G: specifications and benchmarks

Motorola Moto G54 5G

Motorola Moto G54 5G
  • Screen: 6.5" IPS LCD - 1080 x 2400
  • SoC: MediaTek Dimensity 7020
  • Camera: 2 (50 MP + 8 MP)
  • Battery: 6000 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 192 grams (6.77 oz)

Review

Display
79
Camera
65
Performance
38
Gaming
53*
Battery
91*
Connectivity
78
NanoReview Score
67*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola Moto G54 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 405 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.5%
Display features - DCI-P3

Design and build

Height 161.56 mm (6.36 inches)
Width 73.82 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.89 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 192 g (6.77 oz)
Waterproof IP52
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button
Screen-to-body ratio
85.5%

Performance

All specs and test Motorola Moto G54 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 7020
Max clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics IMG BXM-8-256
GPU shading units 144
GPU clock 900 MHz
FLOPS ~259.2 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
522
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1683
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM My UX

Battery

Capacity 6000 mAh
Max charge power 33 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 33 min)

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Moto G54 5G
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.61 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.4
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* Yes
Hybrid slot Yes
2G network GSM band 2/3/5/8
3G network WCDMA band 1/2/5/8/19
4G network LTE band 1/2/3/5/7/8/18/19/20/26/28/32/38/40/41/42
5G support Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced September 2023
Release date September 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 33 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Moto G54 5G may differ by country or region

User ratings

4.5 of 5 points (2 votes)

Competitors

1. Motorola Moto G54 5G vs G84 5G
2. Motorola Moto G54 5G vs Moto G53
3. Motorola Moto G54 5G vs Moto G52
4. Motorola Moto G54 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
5. Motorola Moto G54 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE3 5G
6. Motorola Moto G54 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite
7. Motorola Moto G54 5G vs Edge 40
Compare other phones (1200+)

Write a comment

Promotion
EnglishРусский