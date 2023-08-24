Motorola Moto G84 5G vs G54 5G
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Moto G84 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 ) that was released on August 24, 2023, against the Motorola Moto G54 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7020 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G84 5G
- Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- POLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- 28% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 670 and 522 points
- Weighs 23.7 grams less
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G54 5G
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Reverse charging feature
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
86
79
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
62
65
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
49
38
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
60*
53*
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
83*
91*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
78
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|POLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|405 ppi
|405 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|1300 nits
|-
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.7%
|85.5%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|- DCI-P3
Design and build
|Height
|160 mm (6.3 inches)
|161.56 mm (6.36 inches)
|Width
|74.4 mm (2.93 inches)
|73.82 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|8.89 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|168.3 g (5.94 oz)
|192 g (6.77 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP54
|IP52
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Blue, Red
|Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
|MediaTek Dimensity 7020
|Max clock
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A78
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|IMG BXM-8-256
|GPU shading units
|256
|144
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~486.4 GFLOPS
|~259.2 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Moto G84 5G +28%
670
522
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Moto G84 5G +14%
1922
1683
Memory
|RAM size
|12 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 13
|ROM
|My UX
|My UX
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|6000 mAh
|Max charge power
|30 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (57% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 33 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (1080p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 8 MP)
|2 (50 MP + 8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.5"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.61 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.4
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|18
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|August 2023
|September 2023
|Release date
|September 2023
|September 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 30 W
|Yes, 33 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, gaming, and design are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G84 5G. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G54 5G.
