Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 405 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Max rated brightness 500 nits HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.5% Display features - DCI-P3

Design and build Height 161.56 mm (6.36 inches) Width 73.82 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.89 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) Waterproof IP52 Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button Screen-to-body ratio 85.5%

Performance All specs and test Motorola Moto G54 Power 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 7020 Max clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A78 Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics IMG BXM-8-256 GPU shading units 144 GPU clock 900 MHz FLOPS ~259.2 GFLOPS Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 ROM My UX

Battery Capacity 6000 mAh Max charge power 33 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 33 min) Full charging time 1:35 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of the Moto G54 Power 5G Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Angle of widest lens 118° Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.61 micron

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.4 Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Hybrid slot Yes 2G network GSM 2/3/5/8 3G network WCDMA 1/2/5/8 4G network LTE 1/2/3/5/7/8/20/26/28/32/38/40/41/42 5G support Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Mid-range Announced September 2023 Release date September 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Bundled charger Yes, 33 W

