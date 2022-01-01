Motorola Moto G62 5G
Display
83
Performance
38
Battery
83
Camera
63
NanoReview score
68
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|June 2022
|Release date
|June 2022
83
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|405 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.2%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
85
Design and build
|Height
|161.8 mm (6.37 inches)
|Width
|74 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|161.8 gramm (5.71 oz)
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
85.2%
38
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|RAM size
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
545
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1625
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
350811
61
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
83
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
63
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
78
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|2G network
|GSM 2/3/5/8
|3G network
|WCDMA 1/2/4/5/8/19
|4G network
|LTE 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/26/28/32/38/39/40/41/42/43
|5G support
|Yes
85
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
Other
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Moto G62 5G may differ by country or region