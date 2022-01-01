Home > Motorola Smartphones > Motorola Moto G62 5G: specifications and benchmarks

Motorola Moto G62 5G

Motorola Moto G62 5G
Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola Moto G62 5G
83

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 405 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
85

Design and build

Height 161.8 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 161.8 gramm (5.71 oz)
Colors Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
85.2%
38

Performance

All specs and test Motorola Moto G62 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619
Memory
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
545
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1625
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
350811
61

Software

Operating system Android 12
83

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes
63

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Moto G62 5G
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Angle of widest lens 118°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
78

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
2G network GSM 2/3/5/8
3G network WCDMA 1/2/4/5/8/19
4G network LTE 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/26/28/32/38/39/40/41/42/43
5G support Yes
85

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced June 2022
Release date June 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Moto G62 5G may differ by country or region

User ratings

4.4 of 5 points (3 votes)

