Motorola Moto G62 5G Display 83 Performance 38 Battery 83 Camera 63 NanoReview score 68 Category Mid-range Announced June 2022 Release date June 2022

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola Moto G62 5G

83 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 405 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% Display features - DCI-P3

85 Design and build Height 161.8 mm (6.37 inches) Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 161.8 gramm (5.71 oz) Colors Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 85.2%

38 Performance All specs and test Motorola Moto G62 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76) Lithography process 8 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 Memory RAM size 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 545 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1625 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 350811

61 Software Operating system Android 12

83 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 15 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes

63 Camera Specs and camera test of the Moto G62 5G Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Angle of widest lens 118° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.2 Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

78 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes 2G network GSM 2/3/5/8 3G network WCDMA 1/2/4/5/8/19 4G network LTE 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/26/28/32/38/39/40/41/42/43 5G support Yes

85 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No

Other Category Mid-range Announced June 2022 Release date June 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Moto G62 5G may differ by country or region