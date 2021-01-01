Home > Motorola Smartphones > Motorola Moto G7: specifications and benchmarks

Motorola Moto G7

Motorola Moto G7
Display
62
Performance
33
Battery
57
Camera
50
NanoReview score
51
Category Mid-range
Announced February 2019
Release date March 2019
Launch price ~ 250 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola Moto G7
62

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.24 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2270 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.9:9
PPI 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 81.65%
Max. Brightness
487 nits
51

Design and build

Height 157 mm (6.18 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 7.92 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
81.65%
33

Performance

All specs and test Motorola Moto G7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
Max. clock 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506
GPU clock 650 MHz
FLOPS ~124.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1250
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
4737
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
105748
44

Software

Operating system Android 9.0
ROM Stock Android
57

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh
Charge power 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:47 hr
Watching videos (Player)
9:05 hr
Talk (3G)
25:00 hr
50

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Moto G7
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
58

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 7
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 700, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2500
64

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
84 dB

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced February 2019
Release date March 2019
Launch price ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.45 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.376 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Moto G7 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.2 of 5 points (11 votes)

