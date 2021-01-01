Motorola Moto G7 Display 62 Performance 33 Battery 57 Camera 50 NanoReview score 51 Category Mid-range Announced February 2019 Release date March 2019 Launch price ~ 250 USD

62 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.24 inches Resolution 1080 x 2270 pixels Aspect ratio 18.9:9 PPI 405 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 81.65% Max. Brightness 487 nits

51 Design and build Height 157 mm (6.18 inches) Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 7.92 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 174 gramm (6.14 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Plastic Colors White, Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 81.65%

33 Performance All specs and test Motorola Moto G7 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 Max. clock 1800 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73 Lithography process 14 nanometers Graphics Adreno 506 GPU clock 650 MHz FLOPS ~124.8 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 933 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1250 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 4737 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 105748

44 Software Operating system Android 9.0 ROM Stock Android

57 Battery Specifications Capacity 3000 mAh Charge power 15 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 40 min) Full charging time 2:25 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 10:47 hr Watching videos (Player) 9:05 hr Talk (3G) 25:00 hr

50 Camera Specs and camera test of the Moto G7 Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Camera features - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.2 Pixel size 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

58 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 7 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 700, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2500

64 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 84 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced February 2019 Release date March 2019 Launch price ~ 250 USD SAR (head) 0.45 W/kg SAR (body) 1.376 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

