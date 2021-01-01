Motorola Moto G7
Display
62
Performance
33
Battery
57
Camera
50
NanoReview score
51
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2019
|Release date
|March 2019
|Launch price
|~ 250 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola Moto G7
62
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.24 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2270 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.9:9
|PPI
|405 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.65%
Max. Brightness
487 nits
51
Design and build
|Height
|157 mm (6.18 inches)
|Width
|75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|7.92 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|174 gramm (6.14 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
81.65%
33
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 506
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~124.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|Storage size
|64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1250
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
4737
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
105748
44
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|Stock Android
57
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|2:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:47 hr
Watching videos (Player)
9:05 hr
Talk (3G)
25:00 hr
50
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
58
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 700, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2500
64
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
84 dB
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2019
|Release date
|March 2019
|Launch price
|~ 250 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.45 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.376 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Moto G7 may differ by country or region