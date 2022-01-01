Home > Motorola Smartphones > Motorola Moto G72: specifications and benchmarks

Motorola Moto G72

Motorola Moto G72
Display
91
Performance
42
Battery
84
Camera
58
NanoReview score
68
Category Mid-range
Announced September 2022
Release date October 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola Moto G72
91

Display

Type POLED
Size 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels
PPI 410 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
66

Design and build

Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches)
Width 74.4 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 166 gramm (5.86 oz)
Waterproof IP52
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
85.3%
42

Performance

All specs and test Motorola Moto G72 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G99
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2
Memory
RAM size 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
554
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1772
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
365265
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
61

Software

Operating system Android 12
84

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min)
58

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Moto G72
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
78

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
2G network GSM 2/3/5/8
3G network WCDMA 1/2/5/6/8/19
4G network LTE 1/2/3/5/7/8/18/19/20/26/28/38/40/41
5G support Yes
85

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced September 2022
Release date October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Moto G72 may differ by country or region

