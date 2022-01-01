Motorola Moto G72 Display 91 Performance 42 Battery 84 Camera 58 NanoReview score 68 Category Mid-range Announced September 2022 Release date October 2022

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola Moto G72

91 Display Type POLED Size 6.55 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels PPI 410 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

66 Design and build Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) Width 74.4 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 166 gramm (5.86 oz) Waterproof IP52 Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors White, Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 85.3%

42 Performance All specs and test Motorola Moto G72 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Memory RAM size 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 554 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1772 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 365265

61 Software Operating system Android 12

84 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min)

58 Camera Specs and camera test of the Moto G72 Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 118° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

78 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes 2G network GSM 2/3/5/8 3G network WCDMA 1/2/5/6/8/19 4G network LTE 1/2/3/5/7/8/18/19/20/26/28/38/40/41 5G support Yes

85 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes

Other Category Mid-range Announced September 2022 Release date October 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Moto G72 may differ by country or region