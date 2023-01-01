Motorola ThinkPhone Screen: 6.6" POLED - 1080 x 2400

Review Display 90 Performance 79 Battery 88 Camera 80 Connectivity 89 NanoReview Score 83

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola ThinkPhone

90 Display Type POLED Size 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 399 ppi Refresh rate 144 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Screen-to-body ratio 89% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Peak brightness test (auto) 1075 nits

84 Design and build Height 158.76 mm (6.25 inches) Width 74.38 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 8.26 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 189 g (6.67 oz) Waterproof IP68 Frame material Metal Colors Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 89%

79 Performance All specs and test Motorola ThinkPhone in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Max clock 3190 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2 L3 cache 6 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers Graphics Adreno 730 GPU clock 900 MHz FLOPS ~2765 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1289 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 4288 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 1073759 CPU 233919 GPU 473423 Memory 179310 UX 183568 Total score 1073759 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Channels 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No

61 Software Operating system Android 13 ROM My UX

88 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 68 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (86% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:54 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 12:10 hr Watching video 16:50 hr Gaming 05:15 hr Standby 140 hr General battery life 38:11 hr

80 Camera Specs and camera test of the Motorola ThinkPhone Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Aperture f/2.5 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

89 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 2G network GSM B2/3/5/8 3G network WCDMA B1/2/4/5/8/19 4G network LTE B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13//14/18/26/38/39/40/41/48/66/71 5G support Yes

82 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Flagship Announced January 2023 Release date January 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Motorola ThinkPhone may differ by country or region