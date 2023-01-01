Home > Motorola Smartphones > Motorola ThinkPhone: specifications and benchmarks

Motorola ThinkPhone

  • Screen: 6.6" POLED - 1080 x 2400
  • SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
  • Camera: 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 189 grams (6.67 oz)

Review

Display
90
Performance
79
Battery
88
Camera
80
Connectivity
89
NanoReview Score
83

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola ThinkPhone
90

Display

Type POLED
Size 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 399 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)
1075 nits
84

Design and build

Height 158.76 mm (6.25 inches)
Width 74.38 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.26 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 189 g (6.67 oz)
Waterproof IP68
Frame material Metal
Colors Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
89%
79

Performance

All specs and test Motorola ThinkPhone in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max clock 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730
GPU clock 900 MHz
FLOPS ~2765 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1289
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4288
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
1073759
CPU 233919
GPU 473423
Memory 179310
UX 183568
Total score 1073759
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Channels 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No
61

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM My UX
88

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 68 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (86% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:54 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:10 hr
Watching video 16:50 hr
Gaming 05:15 hr
Standby 140 hr
General battery life
38:11 hr
80

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Motorola ThinkPhone
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Aperture f/2.5
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
89

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
2G network GSM B2/3/5/8
3G network WCDMA B1/2/4/5/8/19
4G network LTE B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13//14/18/26/38/39/40/41/48/66/71
5G support Yes
82

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Flagship
Announced January 2023
Release date January 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Motorola ThinkPhone may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (1 votes)

Promotion
