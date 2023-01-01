Motorola ThinkPhone
- Screen: 6.6" POLED - 1080 x 2400
- SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
- Camera: 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
- Battery: 5000 mAh
- OS: Android 13
- Weight: 189 grams (6.67 oz)
Review
Display
90
Performance
79
Battery
88
Camera
80
Connectivity
89
NanoReview Score
83
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola ThinkPhone
90
Display
|Type
|POLED
|Size
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|399 ppi
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1200 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)
1075 nits
84
Design and build
|Height
|158.76 mm (6.25 inches)
|Width
|74.38 mm (2.93 inches)
|Thickness
|8.26 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|189 g (6.67 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
89%
79
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Max clock
|3190 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~2765 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1289
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4288
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
1073759
|CPU
|233919
|GPU
|473423
|Memory
|179310
|UX
|183568
|Total score
|1073759
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Channels
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
61
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|ROM
|My UX
88
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|68 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (86% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:54 hr
|Web browsing
|12:10 hr
|Watching video
|16:50 hr
|Gaming
|05:15 hr
|Standby
|140 hr
General battery life
38:11 hr
80
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
89
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|2G network
|GSM B2/3/5/8
|3G network
|WCDMA B1/2/4/5/8/19
|4G network
|LTE B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13//14/18/26/38/39/40/41/48/66/71
|5G support
|Yes
82
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|January 2023
|Release date
|January 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Motorola ThinkPhone may differ by country or region