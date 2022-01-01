Nokia G11 Display 66 Performance 24 Battery 79 Camera 46 NanoReview score 56 Category Budget Announced February 2022 Release date March 2022

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Nokia G11

66 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 270 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.6% Display tests RGB color space 95.2% PWM Not detected Response time 41 ms Contrast 947:1 Max. Brightness 487 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

52 Design and build Height 164.6 mm (6.48 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 164.6 gramm (5.81 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 81.6%

24 Performance All specs and test Nokia G11 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Unisoc T606 Max. clock 1600 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75 L3 cache 1 MB Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 GPU clock 850 MHz Memory RAM size 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Channels 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 313 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1117 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 184079

64 Software Operating system Android 11

79 Battery Specifications Capacity 5050 mAh Charge power 18 W Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min) Full charging time 2:05 hr

46 Camera Specs and camera test of the Nokia G11 Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4160 x 3120 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

Depth lens - 2 MP

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

77 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No 2G network GSM 850, 900, 1800, 1900 3G network WCDMA 1, 5, 8 4G network LTE 850, 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41 5G support No

63 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 82.6 dB

Other Category Budget Announced February 2022 Release date March 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nokia G11 may differ by country or region