Display
Performance
Battery
Camera
NanoReview score
Category Budget
Announced February 2022
Release date March 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Nokia G11
Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 270 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.6%
Display tests
RGB color space 95.2%
PWM Not detected
Response time 41 ms
Contrast 947:1
Max. Brightness
487 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build

Height 164.6 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 164.6 gramm (5.81 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
81.6%
Performance

All specs and test Nokia G11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc T606
Max. clock 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache 1 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
313
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1117
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
184079
Software

Operating system Android 11
Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5050 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min)
Full charging time 2:05 hr
Camera

Specs and camera test of the Nokia G11
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
Depth lens - 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
2G network GSM 850, 900, 1800, 1900
3G network WCDMA 1, 5, 8
4G network LTE 850, 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41
5G support No
Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
82.6 dB

Other

Category Budget
Announced February 2022
Release date March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nokia G11 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3 of 5 points (1 votes)

