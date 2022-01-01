Nokia G60
Display
Performance
Battery
Camera
NanoReview score
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.58 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|401 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|400 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.8%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|98%
|PWM
|Not detected
|Response time
|28 ms
|Contrast
|1544:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
421 nits
Design and build
|Height
|165.99 mm (6.54 inches)
|Width
|75.93 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|8.61 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP52
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
82.8%
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|FLOPS
|~536 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
669
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1905
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
407319
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|ROM
|Stock Android
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|1:55 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/2.5", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4.0"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|2G network
|GSM 850, 900, 1800, 1900
|3G network
|WCDMA 1, 2, 5, 8
|4G network
|LTE 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 39, 40, 41
|5G support
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
79.9 dB
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2022
|Release date
|September 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
