Nokia G60

Nokia G60
Display
79
Performance
53
Battery
80
Camera
62
NanoReview score
69
Category Mid-range
Announced September 2022
Release date September 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Nokia G60
79

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.58 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 401 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 82.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 98%
PWM Not detected
Response time 28 ms
Contrast 1544:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
421 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
65

Design and build

Height 165.99 mm (6.54 inches)
Width 75.93 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.61 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof IP52
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
82.8%
53

Performance

All specs and test Nokia G60 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619
GPU clock 840 MHz
FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
669
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1905
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
407319
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
64

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM Stock Android
80

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh
Charge power 20 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr
62

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Nokia G60
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/2.5", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
81

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 1
Type of SIM card Nano
eSIM support* Yes
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 18
2G network GSM 850, 900, 1800, 1900
3G network WCDMA 1, 2, 5, 8
4G network LTE 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 39, 40, 41
5G support Yes
66

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
79.9 dB

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nokia G60 may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (1 votes)

Write a comment

