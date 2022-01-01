Nokia G60 Display 79 Performance 53 Battery 80 Camera 62 NanoReview score 69 Category Mid-range Announced September 2022 Release date September 2022

79 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.58 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 401 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Max rated brightness 400 nits HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 82.8% Display features - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 98% PWM Not detected Response time 28 ms Contrast 1544:1 Peak brightness test (auto) 421 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

65 Design and build Height 165.99 mm (6.54 inches) Width 75.93 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.61 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) Waterproof IP52 Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 82.8%

53 Performance All specs and test Nokia G60 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78) Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 GPU clock 840 MHz FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 669 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1905 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 407319

64 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM Stock Android

80 Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh Charge power 20 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Full charging time 1:55 hr

62 Camera Specs and camera test of the Nokia G60 Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Lenses 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Sensor: 1/2.5", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/4.0" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

81 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 1 Type of SIM card Nano eSIM support * Yes Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 18 2G network GSM 850, 900, 1800, 1900 3G network WCDMA 1, 2, 5, 8 4G network LTE 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 39, 40, 41 5G support Yes

66 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 79.9 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced September 2022 Release date September 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

