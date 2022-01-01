Home > OnePlus Smartphones > OnePlus 10R: specifications and benchmarks

OnePlus 10R

OnePlus 10R
Display
88
Performance
82
Battery
84
Camera
62
NanoReview score
78
Category Flagship
Announced April 2022
Release date May 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the OnePlus 10R
88

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 394 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 87.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
86

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Colors Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
87.6%
82

Performance

All specs and test OnePlus 10R in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max
Max. clock 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC6
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
992
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3682
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
772050
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
68

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM OxygenOS 12.1
84

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 80 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 14 min)
Full charging time 0:33 hr
62

Camera

Specs and camera test of the OnePlus 10R
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Aperture f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.09"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
87

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
87

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Flagship
Announced April 2022
Release date May 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the OnePlus 10R may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (1 votes)

