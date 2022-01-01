OnePlus 10R Display 88 Performance 82 Battery 84 Camera 62 NanoReview score 78 Category Flagship Announced April 2022 Release date May 2022

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the OnePlus 10R

88 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 394 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 87.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

86 Design and build Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) Colors Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 87.6%

82 Performance All specs and test OnePlus 10R in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max Max. clock 2850 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78 Lithography process 5 nanometers Graphics Mali-G610 MC6 Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 992 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3682 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 772050 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Phone Scores - 52nd place

68 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM OxygenOS 12.1

84 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 80 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 14 min) Full charging time 0:33 hr

62 Camera Specs and camera test of the OnePlus 10R Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 15 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Aperture f/2.4 Focal length 26 mm Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.09" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

87 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No

87 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Flagship Announced April 2022 Release date May 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the OnePlus 10R may differ by country or region