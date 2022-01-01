OnePlus 10T 5G Display 88 Performance 96 Battery 83 Camera 69 NanoReview score 82 Category Flagship Announced August 2022 Release date August 2022

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the OnePlus 10T 5G

88 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 20.1:9 PPI 394 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Max rated brightness 600 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 87.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

73 Design and build Height 163 mm (6.42 inches) Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 8.75 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 203.5 gramm (7.18 oz) Waterproof IP54 Rear material Glass Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 87.9%

96 Performance All specs and test OnePlus 10T 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Max. clock 3190 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2 L3 cache 6 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers Graphics Adreno 730 GPU clock 900 MHz Memory RAM size 8, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1280 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 4270 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 1127754 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Smartphone Scores - 2nd place

68 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM OxygenOS 12.1

83 Battery Specifications Capacity 4800 mAh Charge power 150 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (68% in 15 min) Full charging time 0:23 hr

69 Camera Specs and camera test of the 10T 5G Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.4 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

87 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900 3G network WCDMA B1/B2/B4/B5/B8/B19 4G network LTE B1/B2/B3/B4/B5/B7/B8/B12/B13/B17/B18/B19/B20/B25/B26/B28/B30/B32/B66/B71 5G support Yes

87 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Flagship Announced August 2022 Release date August 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the 10T 5G may differ by country or region