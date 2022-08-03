Home > Smartphone comparison > 10T 5G vs 10 Pro – which one to choose?

OnePlus 10T 5G vs 10 Pro

Ванплас 10T 5G
VS
Ванплас 10 Про
OnePlus 10T 5G
OnePlus 10 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 10T 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on August 3, 2022, against the OnePlus 10 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10T 5G
  • 11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1127K versus 1016K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • 32% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1280 and 972 points
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom
  • 33% higher pixel density (525 vs 394 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • More recent OS version: Android 12.1 versus 12
  • Reverse charging feature

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
10T 5G
88
10 Pro
95
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
10T 5G
96
10 Pro
89
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
10T 5G
83
10 Pro
82
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
10T 5G
69
10 Pro
75
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
10T 5G
87
10 Pro
89
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
10T 5G
82
10 Pro
85

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
10T 5G
vs
10 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.1:9 20:9
PPI 394 ppi 525 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 87.9% 90%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.3%
PWM - 342 Hz
Response time - 11 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
10T 5G
n/a
10 Pro
773 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163 mm (6.42 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.75 mm (0.34 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 203.5 gramm (7.18 oz) 200.5 gramm (7.07 oz)
Waterproof IP54 -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Green Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
10T 5G
87.9%
10 Pro +2%
90%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 10T 5G and OnePlus 10 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 3190 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 6 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 730
GPU clock 900 MHz 818 MHz
FLOPS - ~2236 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 16 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels - 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
10T 5G +32%
1280
10 Pro
972
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10T 5G +24%
4270
10 Pro
3445
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
10T 5G +11%
1127754
10 Pro
1016653
CPU - 239647
GPU - 439833
Memory - 164894
UX - 174030
Total score 1127754 1016653
3DMark Wild Life Performance
10T 5G
n/a
10 Pro
9572
Stability - 64%
Graphics test - 57 FPS
Graphics score - 9572
PCMark 3.0 score - 11501
AnTuTu Android Rating (2nd and 17th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12.1
ROM OxygenOS 12.1 ColorOS 12.1
OS size - 32 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4800 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 150 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (68% in 15 min) Yes (98% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:23 hr 0:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 10:32 hr
Watching video - 13:54 hr
Gaming - 05:33 hr
Standby - 100 hr
General battery life
10T 5G
n/a
10 Pro
30:49 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution - 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3.3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 150°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus 10 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
10T 5G
n/a
10 Pro
132
Video quality
10T 5G
n/a
10 Pro
110
Generic camera score
10T 5G
n/a
10 Pro
127

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
10T 5G
n/a
10 Pro
88.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2022 January 2022
Release date August 2022 January 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 10 Pro. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 10T 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (14.3%)
6 (85.7%)
Total votes: 7

Related comparisons

1. OnePlus 10T 5G and Apple iPhone 13
2. OnePlus 10T 5G and OnePlus 9RT
3. OnePlus 10T 5G and OnePlus 10R
4. OnePlus 10T 5G and Nothing Phone (1)
5. OnePlus 10 Pro and Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
6. OnePlus 10 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
7. OnePlus 10 Pro and Asus ROG Phone 5
8. OnePlus 10 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
9. OnePlus 10 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish