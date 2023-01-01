OnePlus 11R Screen: 6.74" Super AMOLED - 1240 x 2772

6.74" Super AMOLED - 1240 x 2772 SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Camera: 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)

3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Battery: 5000 mAh

5000 mAh OS: Android 13

Android 13 Weight: 204 grams (7.2 oz)

Review Display 93 Performance 87 Battery 84 Camera 69 Connectivity 88 NanoReview score 81

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the OnePlus 11R

93 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 6.74 inches Resolution 1240 x 2772 pixels Aspect ratio 20.1:9 PPI 451 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1450 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Screen-to-body ratio 90% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming

63 Design and build Height 163.34 mm (6.43 inches) Width 74.43 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 204 g (7.2 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Silver Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 90%

87 Performance All specs and test OnePlus 11R in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Max. clock 3190 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2 L3 cache 6 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers Graphics Adreno 730 GPU clock 900 MHz Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1330 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 4261 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 1043626 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Smartphone Scores - 28th place Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5X Channels 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No

68 Software Operating system Android 13 ROM OxygenOS 13

84 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 100 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes

69 Camera Specs and camera test of the OnePlus 11R Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.4 Focal length 24 mm Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.09" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

88 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 18 2G network GSM 850/900/1800MHz 3G network WCDMA B1/B4/B5/B8 4G network LTE B1/B3/B4/B5/B8/B28A/B34/B38/B39/B40/B41 5G support Yes

81 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No

Other Category Flagship Announced February 2023 Release date February 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the OnePlus 11R may differ by country or region