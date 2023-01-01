OnePlus 11R
- Screen: 6.74" Super AMOLED - 1240 x 2772
- SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
- Camera: 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
- Battery: 5000 mAh
- OS: Android 13
- Weight: 204 grams (7.2 oz)
Review
Display
93
Performance
87
Battery
84
Camera
69
Connectivity
88
NanoReview score
81
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the OnePlus 11R
93
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.74 inches
|Resolution
|1240 x 2772 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20.1:9
|PPI
|451 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1450 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
63
Design and build
|Height
|163.34 mm (6.43 inches)
|Width
|74.43 mm (2.93 inches)
|Thickness
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|204 g (7.2 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
90%
87
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Max. clock
|3190 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1330
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4261
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
1043626
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|Channels
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
68
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|ROM
|OxygenOS 13
84
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|100 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
69
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.09"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
88
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|2G network
|GSM 850/900/1800MHz
|3G network
|WCDMA B1/B4/B5/B8
|4G network
|LTE B1/B3/B4/B5/B8/B28A/B34/B38/B39/B40/B41
|5G support
|Yes
81
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2023
|Release date
|February 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the OnePlus 11R may differ by country or region