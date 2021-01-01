OnePlus 7 Pro
Display
84
Performance
83
Battery
75
Camera
76
NanoReview score
78
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|May 2019
|Release date
|May 2019
|Launch price
|~ 550 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the OnePlus 7 Pro
84
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3120 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|PPI
|516 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88.1%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|99.8%
|PWM
|122 Hz
|Response time
|6 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
608 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
67
Design and build
|Height
|162.6 mm (6.4 inches)
|Width
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|206 gramm (7.27 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX4
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Gold, Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
88.1%
83
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 640
|GPU clock
|585 MHz
|FLOPS
|~899 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
3381
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
10958
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
722
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2644
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
372764
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
464064
AnTuTu Benchmark Ranking - 64th place
60
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|OxygenOS 10
|OS size
|17 GB
75
Battery
|Capacity
|4085 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Warp Charge (50% in 20 min)
|Full charging time
|1:20 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:10 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:33 hr
Talk (3G)
34:24 hr
76
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|117°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 78 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of OnePlus 7 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
118
Video quality
98
Generic camera score
111
81
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|16
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850, HSDPA 1700, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 700, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2500
|5G support
|No
91
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
90.8 dB
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|May 2019
|Release date
|May 2019
|Launch price
|~ 550 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.199 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.394 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the 7 Pro may differ by country or region