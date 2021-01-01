Home > OnePlus Smartphones > OnePlus 7 Pro: specifications and benchmarks

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7 Pro
Display
84
Performance
83
Battery
75
Camera
76
NanoReview score
78
Category Flagship
Announced May 2019
Release date May 2019
Launch price ~ 550 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the OnePlus 7 Pro
84

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 516 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 88.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8%
PWM 122 Hz
Response time 6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
608 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
67

Design and build

Height 162.6 mm (6.4 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof IPX4
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Gold, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
88.1%
83

Performance

All specs and test OnePlus 7 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640
GPU clock 585 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
3381
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
10958
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
722
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2644
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
372764
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
464064
60

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM OxygenOS 10
OS size 17 GB
75

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4085 mAh
Charge power 30 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, Warp Charge (50% in 20 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:10 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:33 hr
Talk (3G)
34:24 hr
76

Camera

Specs and camera test of the 7 Pro
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 117°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 78 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 7 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
118
Video quality
98
Generic camera score
111
81

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 16
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 1700, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 700, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2500
5G support No
91

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
90.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship
Announced May 2019
Release date May 2019
Launch price ~ 550 USD
SAR (head) 1.199 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.394 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the 7 Pro may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.8 of 5 points (52 votes)

Competitors

1. OnePlus 7 Pro and Apple iPhone XR
2. OnePlus 7 Pro and Huawei P30 Pro
3. OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7
4. OnePlus 7 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
5. OnePlus 7 Pro and Apple iPhone 11
6. OnePlus 7 Pro and Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
7. OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7T
8. OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro
9. OnePlus 7 Pro and Xiaomi Mi Note 10
10. OnePlus 7 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S20
11. OnePlus 7 Pro and Huawei P40 Pro
12. OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 8 Pro
13. OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 8

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish