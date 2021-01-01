OnePlus 7 Pro Display 84 Performance 83 Battery 75 Camera 76 NanoReview score 78 Category Flagship Announced May 2019 Release date May 2019 Launch price ~ 550 USD

84 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.67 inches Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 516 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 88.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 99.8% PWM 122 Hz Response time 6 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 608 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

67 Design and build Height 162.6 mm (6.4 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz) Waterproof IPX4 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Gold, Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 88.1%

83 Performance All specs and test OnePlus 7 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Max. clock 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold) L3 cache 2 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 640 GPU clock 585 MHz FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.0 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 3381 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 10958 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 722 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2644 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 372764 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 464064 AnTuTu Benchmark Ranking - 64th place

60 Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM OxygenOS 10 OS size 17 GB

75 Battery Specifications Capacity 4085 mAh Charge power 30 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, Warp Charge (50% in 20 min) Full charging time 1:20 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 10:10 hr Watching videos (Player) 14:33 hr Talk (3G) 34:24 hr

76 Camera Specs and camera test of the 7 Pro Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 3x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 117° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 78 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 7 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 25 mm Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 118 Video quality 98 Generic camera score 111

81 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 16 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 1700, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 700, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2500 5G support No

91 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 90.8 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced May 2019 Release date May 2019 Launch price ~ 550 USD SAR (head) 1.199 W/kg SAR (body) 1.394 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

