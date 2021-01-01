OnePlus 7T Display 81 Performance 85 Battery 75 Camera 76 NanoReview score 78 Category Flagship Announced September 2019 Release date September 2019 Launch price ~ 537 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the OnePlus 7T

81 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.55 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 402 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 86.74% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 99.6% PWM 357 Hz Response time 6 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 738 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

68 Design and build Height 160.9 mm (6.33 inches) Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) Waterproof IPX4 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 86.74%

85 Performance All specs and test OnePlus 7T in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus Max. clock 2960 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)

- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold) L3 cache 2 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 640 GPU clock 627 MHz FLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.0 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 3773 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 11483 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 735 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2814 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 363533 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 482492 AnTuTu Android Rating - 54th place

60 Software Operating system Android 10.0 ROM OxygenOS 10.0.7 OS size 27 GB

75 Battery Specifications Capacity 3800 mAh Charge power 30 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, Warp Charge 3T (35% in 15 min) Full charging time 1:00 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 12:11 hr Watching videos (Player) 18:11 hr Talk (3G) 29:35 hr Smartphone Battery Life Ranking - 75th place

76 Camera Specs and camera test of the OnePlus 7T Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 117° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 51 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 17 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 25 mm Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 122 Video quality 96 Generic camera score 114

81 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 16 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G network HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) 5G support No

88 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 84.8 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced September 2019 Release date September 2019 Launch price ~ 537 USD SAR (head) 1.04 W/kg SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the OnePlus 7T may differ by country or region