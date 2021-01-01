Home > OnePlus Smartphones > OnePlus 7T: specifications and benchmarks

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T
Display
81
Performance
85
Battery
75
Camera
76
NanoReview score
78
Category Flagship
Announced September 2019
Release date September 2019
Launch price ~ 537 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the OnePlus 7T
81

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 402 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86.74%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.6%
PWM 357 Hz
Response time 6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
738 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
68

Design and build

Height 160.9 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof IPX4
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
86.74%
85

Performance

All specs and test OnePlus 7T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
Max. clock 2960 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640
GPU clock 627 MHz
FLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
3773
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
11483
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
735
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2814
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
363533
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
482492
60

Software

Operating system Android 10.0
ROM OxygenOS 10.0.7
OS size 27 GB
75

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3800 mAh
Charge power 30 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, Warp Charge 3T (35% in 15 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:11 hr
Watching videos (Player)
18:11 hr
Talk (3G)
29:35 hr
76

Camera

Specs and camera test of the OnePlus 7T
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 117°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 51 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
122
Video quality
96
Generic camera score
114
81

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 16
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G network HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
5G support No
88

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
84.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship
Announced September 2019
Release date September 2019
Launch price ~ 537 USD
SAR (head) 1.04 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the OnePlus 7T may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.5 of 5 points (59 votes)

