OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8
Display
83
Performance
93
Battery
83
Camera
75
NanoReview score
83
Category Flagship
Announced April 2020
Release date April 2020
Launch price ~ 512 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the OnePlus 8
83

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 402 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 88.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 97.7%
PWM 373 Hz
Response time 2.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
787 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
66

Design and build

Height 160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 72.9 mm (2.87 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
88.7%
93

Performance

All specs and test OnePlus 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650
GPU clock 587 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
4284
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
13356
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
893
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3311
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
586532
68

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0)
ROM OxygenOS 10.0
OS size 23 GB
83

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh
Charge power 30 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 22 min)
Full charging time 0:52 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:22 hr
Watching videos (Player)
19:45 hr
Talk (3G)
28:45 hr
75

Camera

Specs and camera test of the OnePlus 8
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
91

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
2G network GSM850, GSM900, GSM1800, GSM1900
3G network WCDMA B1, B2, B4、B5, B8, B9, B19
4G network LTE 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 32, 66
5G support Yes
90

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
89.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship
Announced April 2020
Release date April 2020
Launch price ~ 512 USD
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the OnePlus 8 may differ by country or region

