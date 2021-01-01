OnePlus 8 Display 83 Performance 93 Battery 83 Camera 75 NanoReview score 83 Category Flagship Announced April 2020 Release date April 2020 Launch price ~ 512 USD

83 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.55 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 402 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 88.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 97.7% PWM 373 Hz Response time 2.8 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 787 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

66 Design and build Height 160.2 mm (6.31 inches) Width 72.9 mm (2.87 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 88.7%

93 Performance All specs and test OnePlus 8 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Max. clock 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77) L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 650 GPU clock 587 MHz FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.0 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 4284 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 13356 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 893 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3311 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 586532 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Smartphone Scores - 17th place

68 Software Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) ROM OxygenOS 10.0 OS size 23 GB

83 Battery Specifications Capacity 4300 mAh Charge power 30 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 22 min) Full charging time 0:52 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 14:22 hr Watching videos (Player) 19:45 hr Talk (3G) 28:45 hr Phones With Long Battery Life - 47th place

75 Camera Specs and camera test of the OnePlus 8 Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

91 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 2G network GSM850, GSM900, GSM1800, GSM1900 3G network WCDMA B1, B2, B4、B5, B8, B9, B19 4G network LTE 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 32, 66 5G support Yes

90 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 89.2 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced April 2020 Release date April 2020 Launch price ~ 512 USD Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

