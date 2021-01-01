Home > OnePlus Smartphones > OnePlus 8 Pro: specifications and benchmarks

OnePlus 8 Pro

Display
95
Performance
95
Battery
83
Camera
83
NanoReview score
88
Category Flagship
Announced April 2020
Release date April 2020
Launch price ~ 750 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the OnePlus 8 Pro
95

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3168 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 513 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 90.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9%
PWM 258 Hz
Response time 7.5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
880 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
85

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches)
Width 74.4 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz)
Waterproof IP68
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
90.8%
95

Performance

All specs and test OnePlus 8 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650
GPU clock 587 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
4384
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
12424
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
907
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3312
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
586732
60

Software

Operating system Android 10.0
ROM OxygenOS 10.0
OS size 20 GB
83

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4510 mAh
Charge power 30 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes (30 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 23 min)
Full charging time 0:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:58 hr
Talk (3G)
28:35 hr
83

Camera

Specs and camera test of the 8 Pro
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 48 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 8 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
126
Video quality
103
Generic camera score
119
91

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
2G network GSM850, GSM900, GSM1800, GSM1900
3G network WCDMA B1, B2, B4、B5, B8, B9, B19
4G network LTE 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 32, 66
5G support Yes
87

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
84.2 dB

Other

Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the 8 Pro may differ by country or region

