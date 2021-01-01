OnePlus 8 Pro Display 95 Performance 95 Battery 83 Camera 83 NanoReview score 88 Category Flagship Announced April 2020 Release date April 2020 Launch price ~ 750 USD

95 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.78 inches Resolution 1440 x 3168 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 513 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 90.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 99.9% PWM 258 Hz Response time 7.5 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 880 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

85 Design and build Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) Width 74.4 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) Waterproof IP68 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 90.8%

95 Performance All specs and test OnePlus 8 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Max. clock 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77) L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 650 GPU clock 587 MHz FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.0 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 4384 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 12424 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 907 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3312 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 586732 AnTuTu Benchmark Rating - 16th place

60 Software Operating system Android 10.0 ROM OxygenOS 10.0 OS size 20 GB

83 Battery Specifications Capacity 4510 mAh Charge power 30 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes (30 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 23 min) Full charging time 0:55 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 12:28 hr Watching videos (Player) 16:58 hr Talk (3G) 28:35 hr Phone Battery Life Ranking - 108th place

83 Camera Specs and camera test of the 8 Pro Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 3x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 48 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 8 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 126 Video quality 103 Generic camera score 119

91 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 2G network GSM850, GSM900, GSM1800, GSM1900 3G network WCDMA B1, B2, B4、B5, B8, B9, B19 4G network LTE 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 32, 66 5G support Yes

87 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 84.2 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced April 2020 Release date April 2020 Launch price ~ 750 USD Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

