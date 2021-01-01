OnePlus 8T Display 89 Performance 93 Battery 82 Camera 76 NanoReview score 85 Category Flagship Announced October 2020 Release date October 2020 Launch price ~ 625 USD

89 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.55 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 402 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 87% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 97.2% PWM 458 Hz Response time 13 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 786 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

66 Design and build Height 160.7 mm (6.33 inches) Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Silver, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 87%

93 Performance All specs and test OnePlus 8T in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Max. clock 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77) L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 650 GPU clock 587 MHz FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 880 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3104 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 584589 AnTuTu Android Phone Scores - 19th place

68 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM OxygenOS 11 OS size 20 GB

82 Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh Charge power 65 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (94% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:37 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 13:18 hr Watching videos (Player) 16:03 hr Talk (3G) 30:52 hr Phone Battery Life Ranking - 83rd place

76 Camera Specs and camera test of the OnePlus 8T Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

91 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 2G network GSM B2, 3, 5, 8 3G network WCDMA B1, 2, 4, 5, 8, 9, 19 4G network LTE B1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 66, 71 5G support Yes

86 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 81.8 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced October 2020 Release date October 2020 Launch price ~ 625 USD Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

