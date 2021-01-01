OnePlus 9 Display 90 Performance 100 Battery 75 Camera 63 NanoReview score 81 Category Flagship Announced March 2021 Release date March 2021 Launch price ~ 700 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the OnePlus 9

90 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.55 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 402 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 87.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Max. Brightness 813 nits

58 Design and build Height 160 mm (6.3 inches) Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 87.6%

100 Performance All specs and test OnePlus 9 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Max. clock 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 5 nanometers Graphics Adreno 660 GPU clock 840 MHz FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz Channels 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1116 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3586 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 708992

68 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM OxygenOS 11

75 Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh Charge power 65 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (100% in 29 min) Full charging time 0:29 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 13:10 hr Watching videos (Player) 15:19 hr Talk (3G) 28:07 hr

63 Camera Specs and camera test of the OnePlus 9 Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 140° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

94 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 24 5G support Yes

87 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Flagship Announced March 2021 Release date March 2021 Launch price ~ 700 USD Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the OnePlus 9 may differ by country or region