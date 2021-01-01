OnePlus 9R Display 89 Performance 98 Battery 81 Camera 74 NanoReview score 83 Category Flagship Announced March 2021 Release date April 2021 Launch price ~ 500 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the OnePlus 9R

89 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.55 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 402 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 86.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Max. Brightness 754 nits

61 Design and build Height 161 mm (6.34 inches) Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 86.8%

98 Performance All specs and test OnePlus 9R in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Max. clock 3200 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)

- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77) L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 650 GPU clock 587 MHz FLOPS ~1267 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks AnTuTu Benchmark 8 606744

68 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM OxygenOS 11

81 Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh Charge power 65 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (100% in 39 min) Full charging time 0:39 hr

74 Camera Specs and camera test of the OnePlus 9R Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

91 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 5G support Yes

87 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Flagship Announced March 2021 Release date April 2021 Launch price ~ 500 USD Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the OnePlus 9R may differ by country or region