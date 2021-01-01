Home > OnePlus Smartphones > OnePlus 9R: specifications and benchmarks

OnePlus 9R

OnePlus 9R
Display
89
Performance
98
Battery
81
Camera
74
NanoReview score
83
Category Flagship
Announced March 2021
Release date April 2021
Launch price ~ 500 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the OnePlus 9R
89

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 402 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
754 nits
61

Design and build

Height 161 mm (6.34 inches)
Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
86.8%
98

Performance

All specs and test OnePlus 9R in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Max. clock 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650
GPU clock 587 MHz
FLOPS ~1267 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

AnTuTu Benchmark 8
606744
68

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM OxygenOS 11
81

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh
Charge power 65 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 39 min)
Full charging time 0:39 hr
74

Camera

Specs and camera test of the OnePlus 9R
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
91

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
5G support Yes
87

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Flagship
Announced March 2021
Release date April 2021
Launch price ~ 500 USD
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the OnePlus 9R may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.5 of 5 points (2 votes)

Competitors

1. OnePlus Nord vs OnePlus 9R
2. OnePlus 9 vs OnePlus 9R

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish