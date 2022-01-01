OnePlus Ace Display 89 Performance 84 Battery 80 Camera 67 NanoReview score 80 Category Mid-range Announced April 2022 Release date April 2022

89 Display Type OLED Size 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 394 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 950 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 87.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

66 Design and build Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 87.6%

84 Performance All specs and test OnePlus Ace in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max Max. clock 2850 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78 L3 cache 8 MB Lithography process 5 nanometers Graphics Mali-G610 MC6 GPU clock 600 MHz Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Memory clock 3200 MHz Channels 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 992 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3703 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 771470 CPU 191540 GPU 310882 Memory 130152 UX 144745 Total score 771470 AnTuTu 9 Smartphone Scores - 80th place Sources: 3DMark [3]

68 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM ColorOS 12.1

80 Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh Charge power 150 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 5 min) Full charging time 0:18 hr

67 Camera Specs and camera test of the OnePlus Ace Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 15 mm

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.4 Focal length 26 mm Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.09" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

88 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No 2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz 3G network UMTC 1/2/4/5/6/8/19 4G network LTE 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/18/19/26/28A/34/38/39/40/41 5G support Yes

81 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No

Other Category Mid-range Announced April 2022 Release date April 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

