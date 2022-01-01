Home > OnePlus Smartphones > OnePlus Ace: specifications and benchmarks

OnePlus Ace

OnePlus Ace
Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the OnePlus Ace
89

Display

Type OLED
Size 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 394 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 950 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 87.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
66

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
87.6%
84

Performance

All specs and test OnePlus Ace in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max
Max. clock 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 8 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC6
GPU clock 600 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz
Channels 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
992
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3703
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
771470
CPU 191540
GPU 310882
Memory 130152
UX 144745
Total score 771470
68

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM ColorOS 12.1
80

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh
Charge power 150 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 5 min)
Full charging time 0:18 hr
67

Camera

Specs and camera test of the OnePlus Ace
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.09"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
88

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz
3G network UMTC 1/2/4/5/6/8/19
4G network LTE 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/18/19/26/28A/34/38/39/40/41
5G support Yes
81

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced April 2022
Release date April 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the OnePlus Ace may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.9 of 5 points (6 votes)

