89
Display
|Type
|OLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2412 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|394 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|950 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.6%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
66
Design and build
|Height
|163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
|Width
|75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
84
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max
|Max. clock
|2850 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G610 MC6
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
992
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3703
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
771470
|CPU
|191540
|GPU
|310882
|Memory
|130152
|UX
|144745
|Total score
|771470
68
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|ROM
|ColorOS 12.1
80
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|150 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 5 min)
|Full charging time
|0:18 hr
67
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|26 mm
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.09"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
88
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|2G network
|GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz
|3G network
|UMTC 1/2/4/5/6/8/19
|4G network
|LTE 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/18/19/26/28A/34/38/39/40/41
|5G support
|Yes
81
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|April 2022
|Release date
|April 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
