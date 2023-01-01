Home > OnePlus Smartphones > OnePlus Ace 2: specifications and benchmarks

OnePlus Ace 2

  • Screen: 6.74" AMOLED - 1240 x 2772
  • SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
  • Camera: 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 204 grams (7.2 oz)

Review

Display
93
Performance
88
Battery
84
Camera
69
Connectivity
82
NanoReview score
81

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the OnePlus Ace 2
93

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.74 inches
Resolution 1240 x 2772 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.1:9
PPI 451 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1450 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
80

Design and build

Height 163.4 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 204 g (7.2 oz)
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
90%
88

Performance

All specs and test OnePlus Ace 2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max. clock 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730
GPU clock 900 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1344
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4150
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
1071267
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X
Channels 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No
68

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM ColorOS 13
84

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 100 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 9 min)
Full charging time 0:26 hr
69

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Ace 2
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.09"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
82

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 18
2G network GSM 850/900/1800MHz
3G network UMTS(WCDMA) bands 1/4/5/8
4G network LTE bands 1/3/4/5/8/28A/34/38/39/40/41
5G support Yes
87

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Flagship
Announced February 2023
Release date February 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Ace 2 may differ by country or region

User ratings

5 of 5 points (1 votes)

