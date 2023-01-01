OnePlus Ace 2 Screen: 6.74" AMOLED - 1240 x 2772

6.74" AMOLED - 1240 x 2772 SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Camera: 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)

3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Battery: 5000 mAh

5000 mAh OS: Android 13

Android 13 Weight: 204 grams (7.2 oz)

Review Display 93 Performance 88 Battery 84 Camera 69 Connectivity 82 NanoReview score 81

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the OnePlus Ace 2

93 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.74 inches Resolution 1240 x 2772 pixels Aspect ratio 20.1:9 PPI 451 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1450 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Screen-to-body ratio 90% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming

80 Design and build Height 163.4 mm (6.43 inches) Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 204 g (7.2 oz) Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 90%

88 Performance All specs and test OnePlus Ace 2 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Max. clock 3190 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2 L3 cache 6 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers Graphics Adreno 730 GPU clock 900 MHz Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1344 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 4150 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 1071267 AnTuTu Benchmark Android Rating - 27th place Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 12, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5X Channels 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No

68 Software Operating system Android 13 ROM ColorOS 13

84 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 100 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 9 min) Full charging time 0:26 hr

69 Camera Specs and camera test of the Ace 2 Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.4 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.09" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

82 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 18 2G network GSM 850/900/1800MHz 3G network UMTS(WCDMA) bands 1/4/5/8 4G network LTE bands 1/3/4/5/8/28A/34/38/39/40/41 5G support Yes

87 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Flagship Announced February 2023 Release date February 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Ace 2 may differ by country or region