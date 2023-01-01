Home > OnePlus Smartphones > OnePlus Ace 2V: specifications and benchmarks

OnePlus Ace 2V

OnePlus Ace 2V
  • Screen: 6.74" AMOLED - 1240 x 2772
  • SoC: MediaTek Dimensity 9000
  • Camera: 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 191.5 grams (6.75 oz)

Review

Display
93
Camera
72
Performance
70
Gaming
78
Battery
94*
Connectivity
80
NanoReview Score
79*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the OnePlus Ace 2V

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.74 inches
Resolution 1240 x 2772 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.1:9
PPI 451 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No
Max rated brightness 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1100 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming

Design and build

Height 162.6 mm (6.4 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 191.5 g (6.75 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
89.5%

Performance

All specs and test OnePlus Ace 2V in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9000
Max clock 3050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.05 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G710 MP10
GPU clock 850 MHz
FLOPS ~1648 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1159
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3408
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
992956
CPU 254173
GPU 379060
Memory 181293
UX 186026
Total score 992956
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X
Channels 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM ColorOS 13

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh
Max charge power 80 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 16 min)
Full charging time 0:32 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Ace 2V
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens 112°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.09"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
5G support Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced March 2023
Release date March 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 80 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Ace 2V may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (1 votes)

