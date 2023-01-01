OnePlus Ace 2V Screen: 6.74" AMOLED - 1240 x 2772

6.74" AMOLED - 1240 x 2772 SoC: MediaTek Dimensity 9000

MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Camera: 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)

3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Battery: 5000 mAh

5000 mAh OS: Android 13

Android 13 Weight: 191.5 grams (6.75 oz)

Review Display 93 Camera 72 Performance 70 Gaming 78 Battery 94 * Connectivity 80 NanoReview Score 79 * Scores marked with a red asterisk ( * ) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the OnePlus Ace 2V

Display Type AMOLED Size 6.74 inches Resolution 1240 x 2772 pixels Aspect ratio 20.1:9 PPI 451 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Max rated brightness 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1100 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming

Design and build Height 162.6 mm (6.4 inches) Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 191.5 g (6.75 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 89.5%

Performance All specs and test OnePlus Ace 2V in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Max clock 3050 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3.05 GHz: Cortex-X2 L3 cache 8 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers Graphics Mali-G710 MP10 GPU clock 850 MHz FLOPS ~1648 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1159 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3408 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 992956 CPU 254173 GPU 379060 Memory 181293 UX 186026 Total score 992956 AnTuTu 9 Android Phone Scores - 72nd place Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 12, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5X Channels 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No

Software Operating system Android 13 ROM ColorOS 13

Battery Capacity 5000 mAh Max charge power 80 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 16 min) Full charging time 0:32 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of the Ace 2V Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Angle of widest lens 112° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.4 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.09" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No 5G support Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No

Other Category Mid-range Announced March 2023 Release date March 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Bundled charger Yes, 80 W

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Ace 2V may differ by country or region