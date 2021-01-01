OnePlus Nord
Display
84
Performance
53
Battery
79
Camera
73
NanoReview score
71
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|July 2020
|Release date
|September 2020
|Launch price
|~ 450 USD
84
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.44 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|408 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.7%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|100%
|PWM
|367 Hz
|Response time
|6.5 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
753 nits
61
Design and build
|Height
|158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
|Width
|73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|184 gramm (6.49 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
86.7%
53
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 620
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~582 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
2654
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
1803
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
599
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1923
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
315384
AnTuTu Android Ranking List - 138th place
60
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|ROM
|OxygenOS 10.5.4
|OS size
|22 GB
79
Battery
|Capacity
|4115 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (70% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:22 hr
Watching videos (Player)
18:15 hr
Talk (3G)
25:05 hr
Smartphones With the Best Battery Life - 78th place
73
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of OnePlus Nord from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
117
Video quality
92
Generic camera score
108
79
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|2G network
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3G network
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100
|4G network
|LTE 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 32, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 66
|5G support
|Yes
74
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
84.6 dB
Other
|SAR (head)
|0.9 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.27 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
