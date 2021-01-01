Home > OnePlus Smartphones > OnePlus Nord: specifications and benchmarks

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord
Display
84
Performance
53
Battery
79
Camera
73
NanoReview score
71
Category Mid-range
Announced July 2020
Release date September 2020
Launch price ~ 450 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the OnePlus Nord
84

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 408 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 100%
PWM 367 Hz
Response time 6.5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
753 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
61

Design and build

Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 184 gramm (6.49 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
86.7%
53

Performance

All specs and test OnePlus Nord in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620
GPU clock 750 MHz
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
2654
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
1803
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
599
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1923
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
315384
60

Software

Operating system Android 10
ROM OxygenOS 10.5.4
OS size 22 GB
79

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4115 mAh
Charge power 30 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:22 hr
Watching videos (Player)
18:15 hr
Talk (3G)
25:05 hr
73

Camera

Specs and camera test of the OnePlus Nord
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus Nord from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
117
Video quality
92
Generic camera score
108
79

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 18
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G network HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 32, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 66
5G support Yes
74

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
84.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced July 2020
Release date September 2020
Launch price ~ 450 USD
SAR (head) 0.9 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.27 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the OnePlus Nord may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (39 votes)

