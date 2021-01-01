OnePlus Nord Display 84 Performance 53 Battery 79 Camera 73 NanoReview score 71 Category Mid-range Announced July 2020 Release date September 2020 Launch price ~ 450 USD

84 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.44 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 408 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 100% PWM 367 Hz Response time 6.5 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 753 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

61 Design and build Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 184 gramm (6.49 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Plastic Colors Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 86.7%

53 Performance All specs and test OnePlus Nord in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Max. clock 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76) Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 620 GPU clock 750 MHz FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 2654 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 1803 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 599 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1923 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 315384 AnTuTu Android Ranking List - 138th place

60 Software Operating system Android 10 ROM OxygenOS 10.5.4 OS size 22 GB

79 Battery Specifications Capacity 4115 mAh Charge power 30 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:50 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 13:22 hr Watching videos (Player) 18:15 hr Talk (3G) 25:05 hr Smartphones With the Best Battery Life - 78th place

73 Camera Specs and camera test of the OnePlus Nord Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 119° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of OnePlus Nord from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.5 Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 117 Video quality 92 Generic camera score 108

79 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 18 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G network HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 32, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 66 5G support Yes

74 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 84.6 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced July 2020 Release date September 2020 Launch price ~ 450 USD SAR (head) 0.9 W/kg SAR (body) 1.27 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

