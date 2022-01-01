OnePlus Nord 2T Display 80 Performance 77 Battery 80 Camera 70 NanoReview score 76 Category Mid-range Announced May 2022 Release date May 2022

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the OnePlus Nord 2T

80 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.43 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 410 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 85.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness 601 nits

64 Design and build Height 159.1 mm (6.26 inches) Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Colors Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 85.7%

77 Performance All specs and test OnePlus Nord 2T in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1300 Max. clock 3000 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78 Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 950 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3192 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 669106 AnTuTu Benchmark Rating - 115th place

68 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM OxygenOS 12.1

80 Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh Charge power 80 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes

70 Camera Specs and camera test of the Nord 2T Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Monochrome lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.4 Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

86 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 18 2G network GSM 850, 900, 1800, 1900 3G network WCDMA B1/2/4/5/8/19 4G network LTE B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/18/19/20/26/28/32/B34/38/39/40/41/66 5G support Yes

87 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Mid-range Announced May 2022 Release date May 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nord 2T may differ by country or region