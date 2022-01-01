OnePlus Nord 2T
Display
80
Performance
77
Battery
80
Camera
70
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2022
|Release date
|May 2022
Full specifications
80
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.43 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|410 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.7%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
601 nits
64
Design and build
|Height
|159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
|Width
|73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Colors
|Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
85.7%
77
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 1300
|Max. clock
|3000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MC9
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
950
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3192
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
669106
68
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|ROM
|OxygenOS 12.1
80
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|80 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
70
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Monochrome lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
86
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|2G network
|GSM 850, 900, 1800, 1900
|3G network
|WCDMA B1/2/4/5/8/19
|4G network
|LTE B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/18/19/20/26/28/32/B34/38/39/40/41/66
|5G support
|Yes
87
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2022
|Release date
|May 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nord 2T may differ by country or region