Home > OnePlus Smartphones > OnePlus Nord 2T: specifications and benchmarks

OnePlus Nord 2T

OnePlus Nord 2T
Display
80
Performance
77
Battery
80
Camera
70
NanoReview score
76
Category Mid-range
Announced May 2022
Release date May 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the OnePlus Nord 2T
80

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 410 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
601 nits
64

Design and build

Height 159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Colors Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
85.7%
77

Performance

All specs and test OnePlus Nord 2T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1300
Max. clock 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
950
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3192
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
669106
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
68

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM OxygenOS 12.1
80

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh
Charge power 80 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes
70

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Nord 2T
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.4
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
86

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 18
2G network GSM 850, 900, 1800, 1900
3G network WCDMA B1/2/4/5/8/19
4G network LTE B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/18/19/20/26/28/32/B34/38/39/40/41/66
5G support Yes
87

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced May 2022
Release date May 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nord 2T may differ by country or region

User ratings

4.7 of 5 points (3 votes)

Competitors

1. iPhone 11 and Nord 2T
2. OnePlus 8T and Nord 2T
3. Galaxy A52 and Nord 2T
4. Poco F3 and Nord 2T
5. OnePlus 9R and Nord 2T
6. Galaxy S20 FE 5G and Nord 2T
7. Nord 2 5G and Nord 2T
8. Poco F3 GT and Nord 2T
9. Realme GT Master Edition and Nord 2T
10. Galaxy A53 5G and Nord 2T

Write a comment

Promotion
РусскийEnglish