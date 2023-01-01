Home > OnePlus Smartphones > OnePlus Nord CE3 5G: specifications and benchmarks

OnePlus Nord CE3 5G

OnePlus Nord CE3 5G
  • Screen: 6.7" AMOLED - 1080 x 2412
  • SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G
  • Camera: 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 184 grams (6.49 oz)

Review

Display
89
Camera
68
Performance
51
Gaming
78*
Battery
88*
Connectivity
77
NanoReview Score
73*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the OnePlus Nord CE3 5G

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.1:9
PPI 394 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display

Design and build

Height 162.7 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 184 g (6.49 oz)
Waterproof No
Frame material Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
87.9%

Performance

All specs and test OnePlus Nord CE3 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G
Max clock 2700 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.7 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 2 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L
GPU clock 490 MHz
FLOPS ~753 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
783
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2924
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
591294
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM OxygenOS 13.1

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh
Max charge power 80 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Fast charging Yes (61% in 15 min)

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Nord CE3 5G
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 112°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.4
Focal length 24 mm
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.13"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 15
2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz
3G network WCDMA B1/2/4/5/8
4G network LTE B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/28A(703~733MHz)/B34/38/39/40/41(2496-2690MHz)
5G support Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced June 2023
Release date August 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 80 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nord CE3 5G may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (1 votes)

