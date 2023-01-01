OnePlus Nord CE3 5G
- Screen: 6.7" AMOLED - 1080 x 2412
- SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G
- Camera: 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
- Battery: 5000 mAh
- OS: Android 13
- Weight: 184 grams (6.49 oz)
Review
Display
89
Camera
68
Performance
51
Gaming
78*
Battery
88*
Connectivity
77
NanoReview Score
73*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2412 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20.1:9
|PPI
|394 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|162.7 mm (6.41 inches)
|Width
|75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|184 g (6.49 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
87.9%
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G
|Max clock
|2700 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.7 GHz: Cortex-A78
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 642L
|GPU clock
|490 MHz
|FLOPS
|~753 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
783
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2924
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
591294
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|ROM
|OxygenOS 13.1
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|80 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (61% in 15 min)
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|112°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.13"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|15
|2G network
|GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz
|3G network
|WCDMA B1/2/4/5/8
|4G network
|LTE B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/28A(703~733MHz)/B34/38/39/40/41(2496-2690MHz)
|5G support
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|June 2023
|Release date
|August 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 80 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nord CE3 5G may differ by country or region