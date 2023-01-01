OnePlus Nord CE3 5G Screen: 6.7" AMOLED - 1080 x 2412

6.7" AMOLED - 1080 x 2412 SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G

Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G Camera: 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)

3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Battery: 5000 mAh

5000 mAh OS: Android 13

Android 13 Weight: 184 grams (6.49 oz)

Review Display 89 Camera 68 Performance 51 Gaming 78 * Battery 88 * Connectivity 77 NanoReview Score 73 * Scores marked with a red asterisk ( * ) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the OnePlus Nord CE3 5G

Display Type AMOLED Size 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 20.1:9 PPI 394 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 87.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

Design and build Height 162.7 mm (6.41 inches) Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 184 g (6.49 oz) Waterproof No Frame material Plastic Colors Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 87.9%

Performance All specs and test OnePlus Nord CE3 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G Max clock 2700 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 3 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 ROM OxygenOS 13.1

Battery Capacity 5000 mAh Max charge power 80 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Fast charging Yes (61% in 15 min)

Camera Specs and camera test of the Nord CE3 5G Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 112° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.4 Focal length 24 mm Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3.13" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 15 2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz 3G network WCDMA B1/2/4/5/8 4G network LTE B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/28A(703~733MHz)/B34/38/39/40/41(2496-2690MHz) 5G support Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No

Other Category Mid-range Announced June 2023 Release date August 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Bundled charger Yes, 80 W

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nord CE3 5G may differ by country or region