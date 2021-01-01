OnePlus Nord N10
Display
73
Performance
57
Battery
79
Camera
64
NanoReview score
69
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|October 2020
|Release date
|November 2020
|Launch price
|~ 362 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the OnePlus Nord N10
73
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.49 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|405 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.9%
|RGB color space
|99.2%
|Response time
|28 ms
|Contrast
|789:1
Max. Brightness
440 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
52
Design and build
|Height
|163 mm (6.42 inches)
|Width
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
82.9%
57
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619L
|RAM size
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
599
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1832
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
278585
AnTuTu Smartphone Scores - 168th place
60
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|ROM
|OxygenOS 10.5
|OS size
|28 GB
79
Battery
|Capacity
|4300 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (65% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:52 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
15:23 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:10 hr
Talk (3G)
29:43 hr
Smartphones With the Best Battery Life - 68th place
64
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9280 x 6920
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.1
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
79
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|18
|2G network
|GSM 850/900/1800/1900Mhz
|3G network
|WCDMA B1, 2, 4, 5, 8
|4G network
|LTE B1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 20, 28, 66
|5G support
|Yes
92
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
82.3 dB
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|October 2020
|Release date
|November 2020
|Launch price
|~ 362 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nord N10 may differ by country or region