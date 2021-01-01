OnePlus Nord N10 Display 73 Performance 57 Battery 79 Camera 64 NanoReview score 69 Category Budget Announced October 2020 Release date November 2020 Launch price ~ 362 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the OnePlus Nord N10

73 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.49 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 405 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 82.9% Display tests RGB color space 99.2% Response time 28 ms Contrast 789:1 Max. Brightness 440 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

52 Design and build Height 163 mm (6.42 inches) Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 82.9%

57 Performance All specs and test OnePlus Nord N10 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77) Lithography process 8 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619L Memory RAM size 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 599 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1832 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 278585 AnTuTu Smartphone Scores - 168th place

60 Software Operating system Android 10 ROM OxygenOS 10.5 OS size 28 GB

79 Battery Specifications Capacity 4300 mAh Charge power 30 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (65% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:52 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 15:23 hr Watching videos (Player) 15:10 hr Talk (3G) 29:43 hr Smartphones With the Best Battery Life - 68th place

64 Camera Specs and camera test of the Nord N10 Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9280 x 6920 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.1 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

79 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 18 2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900Mhz 3G network WCDMA B1, 2, 4, 5, 8 4G network LTE B1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 20, 28, 66 5G support Yes

92 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 82.3 dB

Other Category Budget Announced October 2020 Release date November 2020 Launch price ~ 362 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nord N10 may differ by country or region