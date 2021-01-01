Home > OnePlus Smartphones > OnePlus Nord N10: specifications and benchmarks

OnePlus Nord N10

OnePlus Nord N10
Display
73
Performance
57
Battery
79
Camera
64
NanoReview score
69
Category Budget
Announced October 2020
Release date November 2020
Launch price ~ 362 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the OnePlus Nord N10
73

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.49 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 405 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 82.9%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.2%
Response time 28 ms
Contrast 789:1
Max. Brightness
440 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
52

Design and build

Height 163 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
82.9%
57

Performance

All specs and test OnePlus Nord N10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)
Lithography process 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619L
Memory
RAM size 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
599
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1832
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
278585
60

Software

Operating system Android 10
ROM OxygenOS 10.5
OS size 28 GB
79

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh
Charge power 30 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (65% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:52 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
15:23 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:10 hr
Talk (3G)
29:43 hr
64

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Nord N10
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.1
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
79

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 18
2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900Mhz
3G network WCDMA B1, 2, 4, 5, 8
4G network LTE B1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 20, 28, 66
5G support Yes
92

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
82.3 dB

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nord N10 may differ by country or region

User ratings

4.1 of 5 points (35 votes)

Write a comment

