OnePlus Nord N30 5G
  • Screen: 6.72" IPS LCD - 1080 x 2400
  • SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
  • Camera: 3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 195 grams (6.88 oz)

Review

Display
78
Camera
53
Performance
42
Gaming
63*
Battery
88*
Connectivity
73
NanoReview Score
65*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the OnePlus Nord N30 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.72 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 392 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No
Max rated brightness 500 nits
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.7%
Display features - DCI-P3

Design and build

Height 165.5 mm (6.52 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 195 g (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
86.7%

Performance

All specs and test OnePlus Nord N30 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619
GPU clock 950 MHz
FLOPS ~486 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
688
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1988
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
406700
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM OxygenOS 13.1

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh
Max charge power 50 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Nord N30 5G
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung S5KHM6SX03 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.4
Pixel size 1 microns
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 18
5G support Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced June 2023
Release date June 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 40 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nord N30 5G may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.9 of 5 points (6 votes)

