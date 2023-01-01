OnePlus Nord N30 5G Screen: 6.72" IPS LCD - 1080 x 2400

6.72" IPS LCD - 1080 x 2400 SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695

Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Camera: 3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)

3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Battery: 5000 mAh

5000 mAh OS: Android 13

Android 13 Weight: 195 grams (6.88 oz)

Review Display 78 Camera 53 Performance 42 Gaming 63 * Battery 88 * Connectivity 73 NanoReview Score 65 * Scores marked with a red asterisk ( * ) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the OnePlus Nord N30 5G

Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.72 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 392 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Max rated brightness 500 nits HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% Display features - DCI-P3

Design and build Height 165.5 mm (6.52 inches) Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 86.7%

Performance All specs and test OnePlus Nord N30 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Max clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78) Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 GPU clock 950 MHz FLOPS ~486 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 688 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1988 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 406700 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 ROM OxygenOS 13.1

Battery Capacity 5000 mAh Max charge power 50 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes

Camera Specs and camera test of the Nord N30 5G Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung S5KHM6SX03 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.4 Pixel size 1 microns Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 18 5G support Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No

Other Category Mid-range Announced June 2023 Release date June 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Bundled charger Yes, 40 W

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nord N30 5G may differ by country or region