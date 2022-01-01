OnePlus Nord N300
Display
Performance
Battery
Camera
NanoReview score
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|October 2022
|Release date
|November 2022
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.56 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1612 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|269 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|450 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
Design and build
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84%
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 810
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC2
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|RAM size
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
631
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1919
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|ROM
|OxygenOS 13
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Lenses
|2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|5G support
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|October 2022
|Release date
|November 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nord N300 may differ by country or region