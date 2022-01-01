Home > OnePlus Smartphones > OnePlus Nord N300: specifications and benchmarks

OnePlus Nord N300

OnePlus Nord N300
Display
62
Performance
49
Battery
84
Camera
52
NanoReview score
63
Category Mid-range
Announced October 2022
Release date November 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the OnePlus Nord N300
62

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.56 inches
Resolution 720 x 1612 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 269 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84%
Display features - DCI-P3
35

Design and build

Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84%
49

Performance

All specs and test OnePlus Nord N300 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810
Max. clock 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 2 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
631
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1919
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
68

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM OxygenOS 13
84

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes
52

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Nord N300
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
80

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
5G support Yes
93

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced October 2022
Release date November 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nord N300 may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (4 votes)

Competitors

1. Nord N200 5G vs Nord N300
2. Nord N20 5G vs Nord N300
3. Nord 2T vs Nord N300

Write a comment

Promotion
РусскийEnglish