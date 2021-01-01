Oppo A54 Display 54 Performance 33 Battery 78 Camera 48 NanoReview score 55 Category Budget Announced March 2021 Release date April 2021 Launch price ~ 163 USD

54 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.51 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 269 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82.6% Max. Brightness 500 nits

45 Design and build Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 82.6%

33 Performance All specs and test Oppo A54 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Mediatek Helio P35 Max. clock 2350 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 680 MHz FLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1800 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 174 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 979 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 105364

54 Software Operating system Android 10 ROM ColorOS 7.2

78 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes

48 Camera Specs and camera test of the Oppo A54 Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4368 x 2912 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3872 x 2592 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

72 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * - Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 7 5G support No

72 Sound Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes

Other Category Budget Announced March 2021 Release date April 2021 Launch price ~ 163 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Oppo A54 may differ by country or region