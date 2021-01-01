Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo A54: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo A54

Oppo A54
Display
54
Performance
33
Battery
78
Camera
48
NanoReview score
55
Category Budget
Announced March 2021
Release date April 2021
Launch price ~ 163 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo A54
54

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.51 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.6%
Max. Brightness
500 nits
45

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
82.6%
33

Performance

All specs and test Oppo A54 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio P35
Max. clock 2350 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 680 MHz
FLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1800 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
174
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
979
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
105364
54

Software

Operating system Android 10
ROM ColorOS 7.2
78

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes
48

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Oppo A54
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4368 x 2912
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
72

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* -
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 7
5G support No
72

Sound

Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes

Other

Category Budget
Announced March 2021
Release date April 2021
Launch price ~ 163 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Oppo A54 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3 of 5 points (1 votes)

Competitors

1. Oppo A54 vs Oppo A52
2. Oppo A54 vs Oppo A53

Write a comment

