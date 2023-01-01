Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo A78: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo A78

Oppo A78
  • Screen: 6.56" IPS LCD - 720 x 1612
  • SoC: MediaTek Dimensity 700
  • Camera: 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • OS: Android 12
  • Weight: 188 grams (6.63 oz)

Review

Display
68
Performance
44
Battery
78
Camera
53
Connectivity
80
NanoReview score
63

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo A78
68

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.56 inches
Resolution 720 x 1612 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 269 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 480 nits
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84%
Display features - DCI-P3
66

Design and build

Height 163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 7.99 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 188 g (6.63 oz)
Waterproof IP54
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84%
44

Performance

All specs and test Oppo A78 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 950 MHz
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
582
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1803
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
347205
CPU 96464
GPU 84308
Memory 78579
UX 84806
Total score 347205
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB
57

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM ColorOS 13
78

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (52% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr
53

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Oppo A78
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
80

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features -
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
2G network GSM 850/900/1800
3G network WCDMA 1/5/8
4G network FDD 1/3/5/8/28A/39/40/41
5G support Yes
85

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced January 2023
Release date January 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Oppo A78 may differ by country or region

User ratings

5 of 5 points (1 votes)

