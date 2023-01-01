Oppo A78
- Screen: 6.56" IPS LCD - 720 x 1612
- SoC: MediaTek Dimensity 700
- Camera: 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
- Battery: 5000 mAh
- OS: Android 12
- Weight: 188 grams (6.63 oz)
Review
Display
68
Performance
44
Battery
78
Camera
53
Connectivity
80
NanoReview score
63
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo A78
68
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.56 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1612 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|269 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|480 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
66
Design and build
|Height
|163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
|Width
|75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|7.99 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|188 g (6.63 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP54
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84%
44
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 700
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC2
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|~243 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
582
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1803
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
347205
|CPU
|96464
|GPU
|84308
|Memory
|78579
|UX
|84806
|Total score
|347205
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
57
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|ROM
|ColorOS 13
78
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (52% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
53
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|27 mm
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
80
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
|-
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|2G network
|GSM 850/900/1800
|3G network
|WCDMA 1/5/8
|4G network
|FDD 1/3/5/8/28A/39/40/41
|5G support
|Yes
85
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|January 2023
|Release date
|January 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Oppo A78 may differ by country or region