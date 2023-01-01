Oppo A78 Screen: 6.56" IPS LCD - 720 x 1612

6.56" IPS LCD - 720 x 1612 SoC: MediaTek Dimensity 700

MediaTek Dimensity 700 Camera: 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)

2 (50 MP + 2 MP) Battery: 5000 mAh

5000 mAh OS: Android 12

Android 12 Weight: 188 grams (6.63 oz)

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo A78

68 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.56 inches Resolution 720 x 1612 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 269 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz Max rated brightness 480 nits HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84% Display features - DCI-P3

66 Design and build Height 163.8 mm (6.45 inches) Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 7.99 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 188 g (6.63 oz) Waterproof IP54 Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 84%

44 Performance All specs and test Oppo A78 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 GPU clock 950 MHz FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 582 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1803 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 347205 CPU 96464 GPU 84308 Memory 78579 UX 84806 Total score 347205

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB

57 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM ColorOS 13

78 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (52% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr

53 Camera Specs and camera test of the Oppo A78 Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 27 mm Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

80 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No 2G network GSM 850/900/1800 3G network WCDMA 1/5/8 4G network FDD 1/3/5/8/28A/39/40/41 5G support Yes

85 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No

Other Category Mid-range Announced January 2023 Release date January 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

