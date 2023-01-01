Oppo A98 Screen: 6.72" LTPS LCD - 1080 x 2400

6.72" LTPS LCD - 1080 x 2400 SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695

Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Camera: 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)

3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Battery: 5000 mAh

5000 mAh OS: Android 13

Android 13 Weight: 192 grams (6.77 oz)

Review Display 81 Camera 60 Performance 44 Gaming 31 Battery 88 * Connectivity 73 NanoReview Score 65 * Scores marked with a red asterisk ( * ) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo A98

Display Type LTPS LCD Size 6.72 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 392 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Max rated brightness 680 nits HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 86.5% Display features - DCI-P3

Design and build Height 165.6 mm (6.52 inches) Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 86.5%

Performance All specs and test Oppo A98 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Max clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78) Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 GPU clock 840 MHz FLOPS ~486 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 886 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2020 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 398995 CPU 120237 GPU 98127 Memory 73621 UX 108428 Total score 398995 3DMark Wild Life Performance 1215 Web score 6498 Video editing 3805 Photo editing 15976 Data manipulation 6883 Writing score 12046 Sources: 3DMark [3] Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 ROM ColorOS 13.1

Battery Capacity 5000 mAh Max charge power 67 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 18 min) Full charging time 0:44 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of the Oppo A98 Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/3.3

- Focal length: 34 mm

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Aperture f/2.4 Focal length 22 mm Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 18 2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz 3G network WCDMA 1/2/4/5/6/8/19 4G network LTE Bands 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/26/28/32/66/38/39/40/41 5G support Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced May 2023 Release date May 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Bundled charger Yes, 67 W

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Oppo A98 may differ by country or region