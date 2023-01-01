Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo A98: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo A98

Oppo A98
  • Screen: 6.72" LTPS LCD - 1080 x 2400
  • SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
  • Camera: 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 192 grams (6.77 oz)

Review

Display
81
Camera
60
Performance
44
Gaming
31
Battery
88*
Connectivity
73
NanoReview Score
65*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Full specifications

Display

Type LTPS LCD
Size 6.72 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 392 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No
Max rated brightness 680 nits
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.5%
Display features - DCI-P3

Design and build

Height 165.6 mm (6.52 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 192 g (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
86.5%

Performance

SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619
GPU clock 840 MHz
FLOPS ~486 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
886
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2020
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
398995
CPU 120237
GPU 98127
Memory 73621
UX 108428
Total score 398995
3DMark Wild Life Performance
1215
Web score 6498
Video editing 3805
Photo editing 15976
Data manipulation 6883
Writing score 12046
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM ColorOS 13.1

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh
Max charge power 67 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 18 min)
Full charging time 0:44 hr

Camera

Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/3.3
- Focal length: 34 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Aperture f/2.4
Focal length 22 mm
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 18
2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz
3G network WCDMA 1/2/4/5/6/8/19
4G network LTE Bands 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/26/28/32/66/38/39/40/41
5G support Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced May 2023
Release date May 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 67 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Oppo A98 may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (1 votes)

