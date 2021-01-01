Oppo Find X2 Pro Display 94 Performance 96 Battery 78 Camera 80 NanoReview score 86 Category Flagship Announced March 2020 Release date April 2020 Launch price ~ 1125 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Find X2 Pro

94 Display Type OLED Size 6.7 inches Resolution 1440 x 3168 pixels Aspect ratio 19.8:9 PPI 513 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Screen-to-body ratio 90.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 100% PWM 480 Hz Response time 2.6 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 855 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

85 Design and build Height 165.2 mm (6.5 inches) Width 74.4 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 207 gramm (7.3 oz) Waterproof IP68 Rear material Ceramic Frame material Metal Colors Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 90.9%

96 Performance All specs and test Oppo Find X2 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Max. clock 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77) L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 650 GPU clock 587 MHz FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.0 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 4978 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 13039 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 907 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3252 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 582584 AnTuTu Phone Scores - 21st place

54 Software Operating system Android 10.0 ROM ColorOS 7.1 OS size 53 GB

78 Battery Specifications Capacity 4260 mAh Charge power 65 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge (100% in 40 min) Full charging time 0:40 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 11:50 hr Watching videos (Player) 17:23 hr Talk (3G) 25:12 hr Phones With Long Battery Life - 124th place

80 Camera Specs and camera test of the Find X2 Pro Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 5x Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 48 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/3.0

- Focal length: 129 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 17 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Oppo Find X2 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/2.4 Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 134 Video quality 104 Generic camera score 124

91 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 2G network GSM 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 1900 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500 / 2600 3G network HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 1900 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500 / 2600 5G support Yes

85 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 85.8 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced March 2020 Release date April 2020 Launch price ~ 1125 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

