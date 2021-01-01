Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo Find X2 Pro: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo Find X2 Pro

Oppo Find X2 Pro
Display
94
Performance
96
Battery
78
Camera
80
NanoReview score
86
Category Flagship
Announced March 2020
Release date April 2020
Launch price ~ 1125 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Find X2 Pro
94

Display

Type OLED
Size 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3168 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.8:9
PPI 513 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 90.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 100%
PWM 480 Hz
Response time 2.6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
855 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
85

Design and build

Height 165.2 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 74.4 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 207 gramm (7.3 oz)
Waterproof IP68
Rear material Ceramic
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
90.9%
96

Performance

All specs and test Oppo Find X2 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650
GPU clock 587 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
4978
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
13039
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
907
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3252
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
582584
AnTuTu Phone Scores - 21st place
54

Software

Operating system Android 10.0
ROM ColorOS 7.1
OS size 53 GB
78

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4260 mAh
Charge power 65 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge (100% in 40 min)
Full charging time 0:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
17:23 hr
Talk (3G)
25:12 hr
80

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Find X2 Pro
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 5x
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 48 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 129 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Oppo Find X2 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.4
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
134
Video quality
104
Generic camera score
124
91

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
2G network GSM 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 1900 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500 / 2600
3G network HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 1900 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500 / 2600
5G support Yes
85

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
85.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship
Announced March 2020
Release date April 2020
Launch price ~ 1125 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Find X2 Pro may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (34 votes)

Competitors

