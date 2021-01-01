Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo Find X3 Neo: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo Find X3 Neo

Oppo Find X3 Neo
Display
81
Performance
96
Battery
81
Camera
73
NanoReview score
84
Category Flagship
Announced March 2021
Release date March 2021
Launch price ~ 875 USD

81

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 402 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
507 nits
83

Design and build

Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 72.5 mm (2.85 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 184 gramm (6.49 oz)
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
89.3%
96

Performance

All specs and test Oppo Find X3 Neo in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650
GPU clock 587 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz
Channels 4
Storage
Storage size 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
922
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3175
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
601438
63

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM ColorOS 11.1
81

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh
Charge power 65 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (60% in 20 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr
73

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Find X3 Neo
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Zoom Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 13 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
94

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 24
5G support Yes
74

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No

Other

Category Flagship
Announced March 2021
Release date March 2021
Launch price ~ 875 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Find X3 Neo may differ by country or region

User ratings

4.5 of 5 points (2 votes)

