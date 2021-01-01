Oppo Find X3 Neo Display 81 Performance 96 Battery 81 Camera 73 NanoReview score 84 Category Flagship Announced March 2021 Release date March 2021 Launch price ~ 875 USD

Full specifications

81 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.55 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 402 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 89.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness 507 nits

83 Design and build Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) Width 72.5 mm (2.85 inches) Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 184 gramm (6.49 oz) Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Silver Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 89.3%

96 Performance All specs and test Oppo Find X3 Neo in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Max. clock 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77) L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 650 GPU clock 587 MHz FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Memory clock 3200 MHz Channels 4 Storage Storage size 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 922 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3175 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 601438

63 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM ColorOS 11.1

81 Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh Charge power 65 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging Yes Fast charging Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (60% in 20 min) Full charging time 0:50 hr

73 Camera Specs and camera test of the Find X3 Neo Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Zoom Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° Lenses 4 (50 MP + 13 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/2.4 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

94 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 24 5G support Yes

74 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No

Other Category Flagship Announced March 2021 Release date March 2021 Launch price ~ 875 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Find X3 Neo may differ by country or region