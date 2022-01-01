Oppo Find X5 Display 92 Performance 89 Battery 91 Camera 76 NanoReview score 86 Category Flagship Announced February 2022 Release date March 2022

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Find X5

92 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.55 inches Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 402 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 89% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness 996 nits

85 Design and build Height 160.3 mm (6.31 inches) Width 72.6 mm (2.86 inches) Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) Waterproof IP68 Frame material Metal Colors White, Black, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 89%

89 Performance All specs and test Oppo Find X5 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Max. clock 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 5 nanometers Graphics Adreno 660 GPU clock 840 MHz FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Memory clock 3200 MHz Channels 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1117 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3671

63 Software Operating system Android 12.1 ROM ColorOS 12.1

91 Battery Specifications Capacity 4800 mAh Charge power 80 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes (30 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (94% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:35 hr

76 Camera Specs and camera test of the Find X5 Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 Zoom Optical, 2x Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 110° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Oppo Find X5 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6560 x 4928 Aperture f/2.4 Focal length 25 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.74" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 129 Video quality 101 Generic camera score 122

93 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * Yes Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz 3G network UMTS 1/2/4/5/6/8/19 4G network LTE 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/25/26/28/32/66(70MHz)/34/38/39/40/41 5G support Yes

82 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Flagship Announced February 2022 Release date March 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Find X5 may differ by country or region