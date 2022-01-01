Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo Find X5 Lite: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo Find X5 Lite

Display
85
Performance
58
Battery
80
Camera
64
NanoReview score
72
Category Flagship
Announced February 2022
Release date February 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Find X5 Lite
85

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 409 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
801 nits
55

Design and build

Height 160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 160.6 gramm (5.66 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
84.9%
58

Performance

All specs and test Oppo Find X5 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 900
Max. clock 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 900 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
720
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2159
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
434701
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
63

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM ColorOS 12
80

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh
Charge power 65 W
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 16 min)
Full charging time 0:37 hr
64

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Find X5 Lite
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Oppo Find X5 Lite from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6560 x 4928
Aperture f/2.4
Focal length 24 mm
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
110
Video quality
95
Generic camera score
106
87

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900 MHz
3G network WCDMA 1/2/4/5/6/8/19
4G network LTE 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/18/19/20/26/28/66/38/39/40/41
5G support Yes
55

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Flagship
Announced February 2022
Release date February 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Find X5 Lite may differ by country or region

User ratings

4.4 of 5 points (3 votes)

