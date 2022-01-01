Oppo Find X5 Lite Display 85 Performance 58 Battery 80 Camera 64 NanoReview score 72 Category Flagship Announced February 2022 Release date February 2022

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Find X5 Lite

85 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.43 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 409 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness 801 nits

55 Design and build Height 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 160.6 gramm (5.66 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 84.9%

58 Performance All specs and test Oppo Find X5 Lite in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 900 Max. clock 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78 Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 GPU clock 900 MHz Memory RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 720 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2159 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 434701

63 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM ColorOS 12

80 Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh Charge power 65 W Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 16 min) Full charging time 0:37 hr

64 Camera Specs and camera test of the Find X5 Lite Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Oppo Find X5 Lite from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6560 x 4928 Aperture f/2.4 Focal length 24 mm Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 110 Video quality 95 Generic camera score 106

87 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No 2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900 MHz 3G network WCDMA 1/2/4/5/6/8/19 4G network LTE 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/18/19/20/26/28/66/38/39/40/41 5G support Yes

55 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Flagship Announced February 2022 Release date February 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Find X5 Lite may differ by country or region