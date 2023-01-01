Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo Find X6: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo Find X6

Oppo Find X6
  • Screen: 6.74" AMOLED - 1240 x 2772
  • SoC: MediaTek Dimensity 9200
  • Camera: 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP)
  • Battery: 4800 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 207 grams (7.3 oz)

Review

Display
93
Performance
95
Battery
83
Camera
70
Connectivity
95
NanoReview score
84

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Find X6
93

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.74 inches
Resolution 1240 x 2772 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 451 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes
Max rated brightness 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1450 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
82

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 207 g (7.3 oz)
Waterproof IP64
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
90.5%
95

Performance

All specs and test Oppo Find X6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9200
Max clock 3050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.05 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
1218704
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Channels 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0
Memory card No
63

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM ColorOS 13.1
83

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4800 mAh
Charge power 80 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 12 min)
Full charging time 0:41 hr
70

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Find X6
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 2.8x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 112°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Focal length: 65 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung ISOCELL S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6560 x 4928
Aperture f/2.4
Focal length 21 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor size 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
95

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
Hybrid slot No
5G support Yes
82

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Flagship
Announced March 2023
Release date March 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Find X6 may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (2 votes)

