93 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.74 inches Resolution 1240 x 2772 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 451 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Max rated brightness 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1450 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 90.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming

82 Design and build Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 207 g (7.3 oz) Waterproof IP64 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Gold, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 90.5%

95 Performance All specs and test Oppo Find X6 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Max clock 3050 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A715

Memory RAM RAM size 12, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Channels 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 Memory card No

63 Software Operating system Android 13 ROM ColorOS 13.1

83 Battery Specifications Capacity 4800 mAh Charge power 80 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 12 min) Full charging time 0:41 hr

70 Camera Specs and camera test of the Find X6 Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 2.8x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 112° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.6

- Focal length: 65 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 15 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung ISOCELL S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6560 x 4928 Aperture f/2.4 Focal length 21 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor size 1/2.74" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

95 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Hybrid slot No 5G support Yes

82 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Flagship Announced March 2023 Release date March 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

