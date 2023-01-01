Oppo Find X6
- Screen: 6.74" AMOLED - 1240 x 2772
- SoC: MediaTek Dimensity 9200
- Camera: 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP)
- Battery: 4800 mAh
- OS: Android 13
- Weight: 207 grams (7.3 oz)
Review
Display
93
Performance
95
Battery
83
Camera
70
Connectivity
95
NanoReview score
84
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Find X6
93
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.74 inches
|Resolution
|1240 x 2772 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|451 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1450 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90.5%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
82
Design and build
|Height
|162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
|Width
|74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
|Thickness
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|207 g (7.3 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP64
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
90.5%
95
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 9200
|Max clock
|3050 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.05 GHz: Cortex-X3
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
1218704
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Rating - 13th place
Memory
|RAM size
|12, 16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Channels
|4
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|Memory card
|No
63
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|ROM
|ColorOS 13.1
83
Battery
|Capacity
|4800 mAh
|Charge power
|80 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 12 min)
|Full charging time
|0:41 hr
70
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Optical, 2.8x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|112°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Focal length: 65 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung ISOCELL S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6560 x 4928
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|21 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|Sensor size
|1/2.74"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
95
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Hybrid slot
|No
|5G support
|Yes
82
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2023
|Release date
|March 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Find X6 may differ by country or region