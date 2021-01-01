Oppo Realme 6 Display 72 Performance 57 Battery 79 Camera 62 NanoReview score 66 Category Mid-range Announced March 2020 Release date March 2020 Launch price ~ 250 USD

72 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 405 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 84.1% Display tests RGB color space 98.7% PWM Not detected Response time 25.4 ms Contrast 991:1 Max. Brightness 451 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

50 Design and build Height 162.1 mm (6.38 inches) Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors White, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 84.1%

57 Performance All specs and test Oppo Realme 6 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G90T Max. clock 2050 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G76MC4 GPU clock 800 MHz FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 2609 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 7786 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 542 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1730 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 287372 AnTuTu 8 Smartphone Scores - 157th place

54 Software Operating system Android 10.0 ROM Realme UI OS size 13 GB

79 Battery Specifications Capacity 4300 mAh Charge power 30 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (100% in 55 min) Full charging time 0:55 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 17:04 hr Watching videos (Player) 14:00 hr Talk (3G) 37:24 hr Phones With the Best Battery Life - 35th place

62 Camera Specs and camera test of the Realme 6 Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Monochrome lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 22 mm

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 22 mm

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

72 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 6 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2300 / 2500 / 2600 3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G network LTE 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2300 / 2500 / 2600

66 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 86.8 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced March 2020 Release date March 2020 Launch price ~ 250 USD SAR (head) 0.71 W/kg SAR (body) 0.57 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

