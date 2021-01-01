Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo Realme 6 Pro: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo Realme 6 Pro

Oppo Realme 6 Pro
Display
71
Performance
54
Battery
81
Camera
64
NanoReview score
66
Category Mid-range
Announced March 2020
Release date March 2020
Launch price ~ 275 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme 6 Pro
71

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 399 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.7%
Display tests
RGB color space 98.4%
PWM 2336 Hz
Response time 28.4 ms
Contrast 1195:1
Max. Brightness
415 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
56

Design and build

Height 163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 202 gramm (7.13 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Plastic
Colors Blue, Red, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84.7%
54

Performance

All specs and test Oppo Realme 6 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Max. clock 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 1 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618
GPU clock 800 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
535
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1639
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
269673
54

Software

Operating system Android 10.0
ROM Realme UI
OS size 15 GB
81

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh
Charge power 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC 4.0 (100% in 57 min)
Full charging time 0:57 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:42 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:01 hr
Talk (3G)
31:12 hr
64

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Realme 6 Pro
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 2x
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.1
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
73

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 6
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2300 / 2500 / 2600
3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G network LTE 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2300 / 2500 / 2600
5G support No
75

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
82 dB

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced March 2020
Release date March 2020
Launch price ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) 1.19 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.92 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme 6 Pro may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.8 of 5 points (149 votes)

