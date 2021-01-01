Oppo Realme 6 Pro Display 71 Performance 54 Battery 81 Camera 64 NanoReview score 66 Category Mid-range Announced March 2020 Release date March 2020 Launch price ~ 275 USD

71 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 399 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% Display tests RGB color space 98.4% PWM 2336 Hz Response time 28.4 ms Contrast 1195:1 Max. Brightness 415 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

56 Design and build Height 163.8 mm (6.45 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 202 gramm (7.13 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Plastic Colors Blue, Red, Orange Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 84.7%

54 Performance All specs and test Oppo Realme 6 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Max. clock 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76) L3 cache 1 MB Lithography process 8 nanometers Graphics Adreno 618 GPU clock 800 MHz FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 535 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1639 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 269673 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Phone Scores - 181st place

54 Software Operating system Android 10.0 ROM Realme UI OS size 15 GB

81 Battery Specifications Capacity 4300 mAh Charge power 30 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, VOOC 4.0 (100% in 57 min) Full charging time 0:57 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 14:42 hr Watching videos (Player) 14:01 hr Talk (3G) 31:12 hr Smartphones With Long Battery Life - 89th place

64 Camera Specs and camera test of the Realme 6 Pro Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 Zoom Optical, 2x Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.5

- Focal length: 54 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.5

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0"

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 22 mm

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.1 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

73 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 6 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2300 / 2500 / 2600 3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G network LTE 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2300 / 2500 / 2600 5G support No

75 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 82 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced March 2020 Release date March 2020 Launch price ~ 275 USD SAR (head) 1.19 W/kg SAR (body) 0.92 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

