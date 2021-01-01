Oppo Realme 8 Display 70 Performance 55 Battery 78 Camera 58 NanoReview score 66 Category Mid-range Announced March 2021 Release date March 2021 Launch price ~ 213 USD

70 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 411 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.3% Display features - Always-On Display Max. Brightness 493 nits

47 Design and build Height 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 177 gramm (6.24 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Silver Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 83.3%

55 Performance All specs and test Oppo Realme 8 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G95 Max. clock 2050 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU clock 900 MHz FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 494 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1573 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 296782

63 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM Realme UI 2.0

78 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 30 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 26 min) Full charging time 1:10 hr

58 Camera Specs and camera test of the Realme 8 Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 119° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/7.73" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Monochrome lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3.0" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 120 FPS

76 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * - Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 12 5G support No

72 Sound Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes

Other Category Mid-range Announced March 2021 Release date March 2021 Launch price ~ 213 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme 8 may differ by country or region