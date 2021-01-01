Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo Realme 8: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo Realme 8

Oppo Realme 8
Display
70
Performance
55
Battery
78
Camera
58
NanoReview score
66
Category Mid-range
Announced March 2021
Release date March 2021
Launch price ~ 213 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme 8
70

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.3%
Display features - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
493 nits
47

Design and build

Height 160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 177 gramm (6.24 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
83.3%
55

Performance

All specs and test Oppo Realme 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G95
Max. clock 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4
GPU clock 900 MHz
FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
494
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1573
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
296782
63

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM Realme UI 2.0
78

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 30 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 26 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr
58

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Realme 8
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/7.73" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 120 FPS
76

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* -
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 12
5G support No
72

Sound

Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced March 2021
Release date March 2021
Launch price ~ 213 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme 8 may differ by country or region

