Oppo Realme 9 5G Display 79 Performance 51 Battery 84 Camera 58 NanoReview score 68 Category Mid-range Announced May 2022 Release date May 2022

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme 9 5G

79 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 400 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.4% Display features - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 97.7% PWM Not detected Response time 33 ms Contrast 1178:1 Max. Brightness 560 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

57 Design and build Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors White, Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 84.4%

51 Performance All specs and test Oppo Realme 9 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78) Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 Memory RAM size 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 695 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1995

63 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM Realme UI 3.0 OS size 14 GB

84 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Full charging time 1:45 hr

58 Camera Specs and camera test of the Realme 9 5G Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.1 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

78 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes 5G support Yes

69 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Speakers test Max. loudness 84.1 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced May 2022 Release date May 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme 9 5G may differ by country or region