Oppo Realme 9 5G

Oppo Realme 9 5G
Display
79
Performance
51
Battery
84
Camera
58
NanoReview score
68
Category Mid-range
Announced May 2022
Release date May 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme 9 5G
79

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 400 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 97.7%
PWM Not detected
Response time 33 ms
Contrast 1178:1
Max. Brightness
560 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
57

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz)
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84.4%
51

Performance

All specs and test Oppo Realme 9 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619
Memory
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
695
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1995
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
63

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM Realme UI 3.0
OS size 14 GB
84

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr
58

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Realme 9 5G
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.1
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
78

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
5G support Yes
69

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
84.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced May 2022
Release date May 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme 9 5G may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.5 of 5 points (2 votes)

