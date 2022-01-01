Oppo Realme 9 5G
Display
Performance
Battery
Camera
NanoReview score
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2022
|Release date
|May 2022
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme 9 5G
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2412 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|400 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.4%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|97.7%
|PWM
|Not detected
|Response time
|33 ms
|Contrast
|1178:1
Max. Brightness
560 nits
Design and build
|Height
|164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
|Width
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|191 gramm (6.74 oz)
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84.4%
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|RAM size
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
695
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1995
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|ROM
|Realme UI 3.0
|OS size
|14 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|1:45 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.1
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|5G support
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
84.1 dB
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2022
|Release date
|May 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme 9 5G may differ by country or region